Age-Friendly Maple Grove continues to support aging residents

(Photo courtesy of the city of Maple Grove)

The Maple Grove City Council recognized members of the Maple Grove Lions Club at the March 20 City Council meeting. The Lions Club is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

At its March 20 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council was updated on the Age-Friendly Maple Grove initiative that began in 2016.

The council also recognized the Maple Grove Lions Club and amended a portion of the liquor license ordinance.

