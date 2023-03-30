Age-Friendly Maple Grove continues to support aging residents

At its March 20 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council was updated on the Age-Friendly Maple Grove initiative that began in 2016.
The council also recognized the Maple Grove Lions Club and amended a portion of the liquor license ordinance.
Age-Friendly Maple Grove
Lydia Morken, with Morken Consulting on Age-Friendly Maple Grove, provided the council with an update on the city-sponsored and community-driven Age-Friendly Maple Grove initiative.
Age-Friendly Maple Grove helps raise awareness of services/programs and other resources available to older residents.
“Age-friendly communities are places where age is not a barrier to living well, and where communities make plans and decisions with a ‘lifespan lens,’” Morken said.
She added there has been a growth in the 55-and-up population. In 2000, the city’s 55-plus population was 10.8%, and in 2021 that population was 28.7%.
The council was provided with highlights from the initiative’s action plan. In 2019, a three-year action plan was implemented, with a progress report being concluded in 2022.
During the past three years, a bench audit was conducted on the city’s parks and trails for an up-to-date inventory of bench locations. A housing brochure was created to provide older residents with key resources in and around the city related to housing.
Age-Friendly Maple Grove was also able to secure funding from North Memorial/Maple Grove Hospital for the first intergenerational community garden at the Community Center.
“Age-Friendly Maple Grove received a dementia grant from Trellis, which was formerly the Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging, to explore the role of faith communities in people who are affected by dementia,” Morken added. “We promote and publicize resources for people with dementia and caregivers.”
Looking ahead, Age-Friendly Maple Grove is looking to get input from department directors and various city staff to create priorities for its next action plan.
Recognizing the Lions Club
Also during the meeting, the council recognized the Maple Grove Lions Club on its 60th anniversary.
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said the Lions club is a great partner to the city in many ways. “In terms of their participation with Maple Grove Days, the concert you’ve been recently doing the fall months, all of the funding that you have provided to various park programs and different facilities here in the city,” she said to the Lions. “They are all very noteworthy contributions for the Maple Grove Lions Club.”
The Maple Grove Lions have raised millions of dollars to support area schools (including scholarships), city and community organizations (helping to purchase items for the police and fire departments with donations) and other individuals that have been in need. The Lions have helped build the Lions Pavilion, the children’s playground, the marquee sign, and Lions Plaza at the Maple Grove Community Center.
The club has also supported the Maple Grove Ambassadors, District 279 Foundation, Cross Services, the Minnesota Eye Bank, and the Maple Grove Half Marathon and Triathlon.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “You as a club have literally raised millions of dollars to support our local schools and our local community. ... When we look at the numbers, it’s really rather amazing. We as a community are very thankful for your active involvement and everything that you do.”
The City Council proclaimed March as Maple Grove Lions month.
Liquor license ordinance amendment
In other matters, the council approved amending the liquor licensing portion of the city code to update the existing provisions related to self-dispensing tap walls.
Last June, the City Council amended the liquor licensing code to add language that would allow self-dispensing tap walls. In this type of system, a customer is given a card/item that allows them to pour their own drinks as the amount dispensed is tracked.
According to a memo from city staff, this amendment last summer did not anticipate more than malt beverages being dispensed from the tap wall. The code was limited to service of malt beverages. A business that would be utilizing this type of system requested the code be amended to allow for wine and cocktails to also be served this way.
The newly approved amendment from March 20 removes the malt-beverages-only restriction. A business wanting to dispense more than these types of drinks would need to obtain a full on-sale intoxicating liquor license.
City staff has requested a system be included in the self-dispensing tap walls that would prevent overconsumption by a patron, according to the memo. “Self-dispensing systems have built-in limitations that come from a chip in the card/wristband that the consumer receives,” the memo said. “This chip limits the number of ounces a pour can make based on [alcohol by volume] and additionally limits the total amount a consumer can consume at a given sitting.”
The tap wall would shut down and not pour any drinks for a consumer that has reached their limit.
