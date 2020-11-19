By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
Five years after it began in Rogers, the Pavement Management Plan is a success story, according to City Engineer Bret Weiss.
Weiss presented a summary report on the plan at the Nov. 10 Rogers City Council meeting.
The city began studying its street system in 2012 to determine the condition of its 80 miles of streets and the investment of more than $150 million in the street system. “The council determined at that time that a method for managing the existing pavement was necessary,” Weiss said. “It’s one of the largest investments we have.”
The pavement management plan, completed in 2013, resulted in the council’s evaluation of funding options for a program that over the next 20 years would amount to an average investment of $970,000 per year in the city’s streets. Another $158,000 per year is needed for burying power lines, according to Weiss.
A franchise fee option subsequently was chosen as the method of funding the pavement management plan. The city has three identical ordinances with Centerpoint Energy, Xcel Energy, and Wright Hennepin Cooperative Electrical Association to provide the fees.
So far, 16 miles of the city’s roadways have been improved during the last five years. “We’re right on schedule with what we intended to do,” Weiss said. “That’s a good thing for us
The program’s success has been due, in part, to early-year bidding, which has provided competitive bids and allows a flexible construction schedule, Weiss said. It also has resulted in improvement in homes and landscaping because, Weiss said, “A good street gives you pride to dress up the rest of your home.”
The street program for 2022 will include an additional $1.5 million from Minnesota State Aid for eligible roads, to supplement the franchise fees, Weiss said.
“We are not recommending an increase to franchise fee rates at this time due to the current economic conditions,” Weiss said.
At an estimated total cost of $4.9 million, the following streets are proposed for improvement in 2021:
• Sunnyside and North Ridge
• Maple Avenue
• David Koch to Wilfred
• Fox Creek and Brookside
• Fox Creek West
• Industrial Boulevard — M&L Industries to the railroad
• 134th Avenue
• Rogers Drive micropave north of South Diamond Lake Road
• Main Street reconstruction (south of 129th Avenue)
• South Diamond Lake Road Phase 1 (Northdale to Rogers Drive)
• Fox Creek West (northwest portion)
“It’s been a real success story with what we’ve done on these roads,” Mayor Rick Ihli said.
According to Councilor Darren Jakel, the program has shown that the city “doesn’t have to spend every cent every year, that we can save up for projects.”
High-pressure zone water tower
The council also authorized $32,255 for WSB Engineering to complete a preliminary design for a high-pressure-zone water tower.
“Water demands in the city’s high-pressure zone are exceeding the design capacity of the existing water booster station that services this pressure zone,” Weiss said. “In addition, additional water storage capacity is needed in the high-pressure zone to provide adequate fire protection and water pressures for future development.”
“It is well past time when a (new) water tower was needed here,” Weiss said. “We do see the need to increase the pumping capacity.”
Public Works Director John Seifert added, “The current pumping station won’t meet the needs of the area.”
The 1.5-million-gallon water tower will be steel on top and have concrete material on the base, Weiss said
A potential site for a new water tower has been identified by the city staff, Weiss told the council in September.
A preliminary design will include survey, soil borings and a geotechnical report, site plan drawing, preliminary layout for the water mains, future sanitary sewer and access driveway, and preliminary construction cost estimates.
The final design is expected to be authorized by the council on Jan. 8, 2021. Construction is expected to begin in May 2021, with the water tower in service by October 2022.
