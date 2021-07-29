At the July 19 Maple Grove City Council meeting, the council discussed liquor license violations from six different businesses within the city.
Alcohol compliance checks are conducted regularly for all businesses in Maple Grove that have liquor licenses.
“The Maple Grove Police Department conducted liquor compliance checks on July 14, and six license holders failed those compliance checks,” City Administrator Heidi Nelson said.
The failure of a compliance check means alcohol was served to a minor undercover/decoy.
The first violation the council discussed was that from Maple Tavern. The most recent violation from Maple Tavern was approved by the City Council in March related to an incident of over-service, disorderly conduct and closing time violation in November 2020.
Brandt Erwin, an attorney representing Maple Tavern asked the council to only impose a civil penalty of $2,000 and not to include a proposed consecutive five-day suspension from selling alcohol. He said the business has purchased electronic ID scanners.
“We do not take the situation lightly,” said Maple Tavern owner Brandon Besch. “The past year and a half has taken a toll on Maple Tavern and the hospitality industry as a whole.”
Councilor Phil Leith asked if the city code dictates the amount of time for a suspension. City Attorney Justin Templin said that the code does say that a second violation within three years results in a five-day minimum suspension. Mayor Mark Steffenson added that the way the city code is structured is that the first violation results in a two-day suspension, a second violation within three years is a five-day suspension, a third violation results in a 10-day suspension, and a fourth violation would result in revocation of the liquor license.
Councilors Judy Hanson and Kristy Barnett expressed concern with the employees who were concerned about the suspension. “I hate that you are putting it on us that we’re hurting your employees, because I feel that it’s your business that’s hurting your own employees,” Barnett added.
The council approved a five-day suspension of the on-sale/Sunday sale liquor license for a second violation within any three-year period and imposed a $2,000 civil penalty.
The other violations were by Ichiddo Ramen, Grill Hall Brazillian Steakhouse, Bonchon Chicken and Portillo’s. The City Council approved a two-day suspension of the licenses for these businesses and $2,000 civil penalties for each business.
Princeton’s Liquor was also in violation, but since it’s an off-sale liquor license holder, the council only imposed a $2,000 fine as the business has not had a violation within three years.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED an amendment to grant a one-year extension to the contract between the city and the Minnesota DEED for the Illume Minnesota Investment Fund award. This will allow Illume one more year to meet the goals outlined in the award application.
ACCEPTED a $3,767 donation from the Brooklyn Park Mills Fleet Farm to the PUPS impound facility.
APPROVED the purchase of canine agility training equipment from Vinyl Works at the cost of $22,420. The funds will come from the police K-9 fund and the alcohol compliance fine account.
