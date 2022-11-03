2023 street improvements at forefront of Champlin meeting

(Photo courtesy of the city of Champlin)

Map of the roads that will be affected by the 2023 Street and Utility Project.

Wide ranging work on Champlin’s streets was the topic of conversation at the Monday, Oct. 24, Champlin City Council meeting.

The meeting also included two passed motions to allow for garages 1,093- and 1,102-square-feet in size to be built in Champlin before moving on to the consent agenda.

