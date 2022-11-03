2023 street improvements at forefront of Champlin meeting

Wide ranging work on Champlin’s streets was the topic of conversation at the Monday, Oct. 24, Champlin City Council meeting.
The meeting also included two passed motions to allow for garages 1,093- and 1,102-square-feet in size to be built in Champlin before moving on to the consent agenda.
The consent agenda included a variety of issues, including a resolution approving the closeout of the Perkins Estates improvement project, approving the decision to not waive statutory tort liability limits for Champlin, and the adoption of the complete streets policy.
Third quarter financial reports, approval to use unbudgeted funds for a contract renewal with Axon for body cameras and data storage, and adoption of the 2018 international property maintenance code were also included. No items were pulled for further discussion and the motion was passed.
Street improvements for 2023
The discussion of street improvements for 2023 was started by detailing several factors regarding the current state of roads in Champlin. Street ratings are completed on a three-year cycle, with one-third of the city rated each year. All streets except for Maryland had between 1.75 and 3.25 inches of existing pavement, along with 3-7 inches of aggregate base material underneath the pavement. Both of these ranges are below city standards.
A range of streets were shown to the city council with their respective ratings from the PCI system, which rates streets from 0 to 100, 100 being the best rating. The average rating of the 18 streets shown was 29, with one, Wisconsin Ave, as high as 58 while another, Quebec Ave, was as low as 10.
This then transitioned into a discussion on the 2023 Street and Utility Project. The project is budgeted at $10.6 million. A portion of the budget was proposed to be covered by a combination of the municipal state aid fund, capital improvement fund, storm revenue fund, sewer revenue fund, water revenue fund, street lighting fund, and park reserve/trail fund.
The proposal had an estimated cost of $4,920 per unit. The payment terms include a five year period of for payment for any assessment under $5,000. The interest rate is 1% over the primate rate. The final rate will be determined on Aug. 1st, 2023. During the meeting’s open comment section, it was noted that citizens of Champlin would cover about 29% of the cost, while the city would cover 71%.
The project would include a range of work to improve the streets and sidewalks of Champlin. These tasks include street reconstruction, spot curb replacement, storm sewer and watermain improvements, and street light improvements.
Following a period of public comment, a motion was passed for the resolution ordering improvements.
