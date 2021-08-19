By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
A 150-unit attached townhome development is being proposed on the existing and former Busch Brothers Greenhouse property in Rogers. The development would be built at the end of Industrial Boulevard, next to the railroad tracks in Rogers.
The Rogers City Council reviewed the concept plan Aug. 10, as presented by M/I Homes. Gonyea Homes also will be a builder on the project.
John Rask, representing M/I Homes, said the proposal is similar to the Rachel development under construction on 147th Avenue in Rogers.
The townhome project on the Busch Greenhouse property is proposed to move ahead in three phases, beginning in 2022 and slated for completion in 2025. Private roads within the 15-acre development would connect to Hynes Road at the planned intersection with Aspen Drive on the west side, and Creekview Court on the east.
“This is an opportunity to bring a new neighborhood on, a different kind of character,” Rask said, who compared it with the more urban feel of the company’s other project in Rogers. Construction will begin on the west side and move to the east, with the goal of building 50 townhomes a year, he said.
The units, slated to range from 1,800 to 2,200 square feet, will feature three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and balconies and garage doors at the rear of the homes. The townhomes will be priced in the $350,000 range.
Rask said the townhomes represent a “well thought out site plan,” and will offer “a lifestyle choice for many folks,” appealing to a variety of buyers, including empty nesters, young families, singles, and young couples.
“The development design includes significant open spaces and extensive trail system weaving through the entire site and connecting to Fox Creek West Park to the south,” said a memo to the council from Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development coordinator.
Noting that “different developers have taken a run at this property,” Ziemer said the proponents “are excited to get going on this.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “It will be nice to have the old greenhouse removed. It’s been an eyesore for quite some time and a topic of discussion for a number of years. It will definitely be nice to get that area cleaned out and cleaned up.”
“The overall concept is well done,” Councilor Bruce Gorecki said.
The former greenhouse property has a pending assessment balance of $458,457, according to Ziemer. He said the city in 2002 entered into an agreement with the Busch family, allowing the deferment of the assessment to be paid at the time the properties were developed.
Lions Central Park splash pad Bids
The council also approved the awarding of bids totaling $1.18 million for the splash pad at Lions Central Park.
The splash pad is the first project for the .25 percent local option sales tax (LOST) approved by Rogers voters in November 2018 and implemented in October 2019.
“The building demolition, earthwork, site utilities and landscape scopes of work will be self-performed by the city,” Public Works Director John Seifert said in a memo the council. Equipment for the splash pad will be provided and installed by a separate contract owned by the city, he added.
In May 2020, the city council authorized a contract with Terra General Contractors for construction management of preliminary design for the approved park referendum projects.
Mike Bauer, Rogers Recreation and Facilities director, said earlier that the city’s intent is to use the LOST funds to complete the design and ultimate construction of specific city projects. The splash pad was bid as a tax-exempt project to take advantage of the city’s tax-exempt status.
Since the fall of 2020, representatives from Terra, Wilkus Architects, HKGI, and Design Tree have worked with Rogers city staff on the design of the splash pad and an associated building at Lions Central Park, according to Bauer.
Lions Central Park, off Main Street and Rouillard Boulevard, also will include a community/warming room that will feature rental space for meeting rooms or events such as birthday parties.
In addition to the splash pad at Lions Central Park, the projects include improvements at South Community Park, indoor turf facility and site improvements for future recreation facilities at the Rogers Activity Center.
