141 single-family rental homes proposed in Corcoran

(Photo courtesy of United Properties)

One of the home designs for Amira Village proposed to be located in Corcoran.

On March 23, the Corcoran City Council discussed a concept plan for the Chastek property at 7600 Maple Hill Road. The property was a wholesale greenhouse building known as Chastek Greenhouses, Inc, and was put up for sale in 2022.

United Properties proposed to the City Council the Amira Village sketch plat for the location which includes 141 single-family homes for rental. The property is roughly 38 acres and located northeast of the County Road 10 and Maple Hill Road intersection. Corcoran City Planner Natalie Davis began the meeting by presenting the plan to the council.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments