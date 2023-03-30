141 single-family rental homes proposed in Corcoran

On March 23, the Corcoran City Council discussed a concept plan for the Chastek property at 7600 Maple Hill Road. The property was a wholesale greenhouse building known as Chastek Greenhouses, Inc, and was put up for sale in 2022.
United Properties proposed to the City Council the Amira Village sketch plat for the location which includes 141 single-family homes for rental. The property is roughly 38 acres and located northeast of the County Road 10 and Maple Hill Road intersection. Corcoran City Planner Natalie Davis began the meeting by presenting the plan to the council.
“The applicant is proposing a rental community with amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness center, social room, outdoor pool, pickleball, bocce ball courts, and a pet exercise area,” Davis said.
The sketch plat shows an off-road trail along the northern property boundaries and the applicant is requesting a minimum lot area of 5,000 square feet and a minimum lot width of 44 feet.
The developer will be responsible for the grading and gravel of the off-road trail that would be put along the northern property line. The city usually reimburses the developer for the pavement, however, the developer is open to paving the trail at their cost.
If Amira Village were to be built, it would provide some benefits to the community such as the likely improvements to Maple Hill Road. A feasibility report will need to be done to determine if improvements are required to be done to Maple Hill Road.
A landscape boulevard will also be put in at the developer entrance and environmental cleanup will have to be done on the site. A petroleum leak was identified from an underground storage tank.
A limited site investigation will have to be done to determine the extent of the leak and contain it. This won’t correct the contamination itself which may or may have already contaminated the groundwater.
Any developer that moves the soil will have to clean up the contamination. The applicant, United Properties, spoke to the council.
“United Properties has been developing residential housing since 2004. We have offices located in Minneapolis, Denver, and the Austin markets,” United Properties Vice President Dave Young said.
Young stated the homes will have luxury-style finishes, stainless steel appliances, high-speed internet, window treatments, and smart technologies. Some smart technologies include a smart thermostat, water sensors, and smart locks.
This means that management will be notified right away if there’s a water leak and it can be canceled if it’s a false alarm. They will have 24-hour on-call emergency maintenance.
“All the lawns will be kept up, all of the snow will be removed, all of the fertilization will be done, all of that is being taken care of throughout the community,” Young said.
Anyone who moves into Amira Village has to go through a background check and there are also income verification requirements. The Property Management Company for Amira Village will be Lincoln Property Companies.
Council members expressed that the homes in the plan are too close together for their liking and some of them would rather have a for-sale community than for-rent homes.
“The amenities that you’re offering I think they sound good. If it was an HOA-maintained sort of rental lifestyle but not rental, I think all of those would be great amenities that would be wonderful for the neighborhood itself. As long as it wasn’t a rental-focused business I think I could support it,” Councilor Jeremy Nichols said.
Mayor Tom McKee said that if Amira Village was to be a rental community, there would need to be some bigger lot sizes mixed in with the smaller lots. Councilor Alan Schultz agreed with this.
Council members said they would approve of the plan if these changes were made to make some of the lots bigger.
