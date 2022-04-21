Get ready Medina Clean-up Day is almost here

Spring cleaning is almost here and to help properly get your unwanted items recycled is Medina Clean-up Day.
Each year in April, Medina Public Works sponsors a city-wide clean-up Day with the primary goal of preventing pollution. This year’s Clean-up Day is Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. until noon at 600 Clydesdale Trail, rain or shine. The event will allow residents to ditch their old appliances, TVs, tires and more. The city subsidizes the costs associated with the removal of the items.
“I think its common knowledge that Public Works is responsible for such things as water and sewer utilities, roads, parks, trails and even the cemetery,” Public Works Administrative Assistant Lisa Demars said. “But Clean-Up Day allows the Team to showcase our commitment to protect Medina’s significant natural resources while motivating the community to actively participate in preventing pollution.”
The event this year will include tabletop educational displays that will help remind residents of the importance of recycling, organic recycling and pollinator gardening to benefit pollinators plus absorb and filter pollutants found in stormwater runoff allowing clean water to slowly soak back into the ground.
The Girl/Boy Scouts Troop 570 have volunteered to walk city streets and pick-up garbage in the ditches. Mayor Kathleen Martin will be handing out grilled hotdogs from 10 a.m. to noon. Members of the Park Commission will also be present to promote Medina’s Parks and Trails system.
“My favorite part of Clean-Up Day is interacting with the community,” Demars said. “My hope is those same residents feel relieved to be rid of unwanted stuff and proud knowing the burden of waiting in a long line made an important environmental difference.”
Accepted items and fees
Residents can drop off these items for no charge: Computer towers, laptops and handhelds, small kitchen appliances, scrap metal, vehicle batteries and anti-freeze.
For $5 each, residents can drop off miscellaneous electronics, car tires- with or without a rim and truck tires- with or without a rim.
For $10 each, residents can drop off computer monitors, small under 26 inches TVs, large appliances and semi-truck tires without rims.
For $15 each, large flat screen TVs and semi truck tires with rims can be dropped off.
For $25 each, large tube-style TVs can be dropped off. From $25 to $60, depending on size, tractor tires can be disposed of as well.
For $50 console and projection TVs and mattresses and box springs can be dropped off.
If residents wish to dump by volume for items such as carpets, furniture or bulky items it will cost $10 for a small load or $30 for a large load.
When dropping off items, keep like items together for there are separate stations for each category.
Items not accepted
Items that are not accepted are oil and oil products, recyclables, household garbage, commercial appliances, paint, treated lumber, concrete bricks, fluorescent bulbs, household chemicals or containers, agricultural chemicals or containers and household batteries.
For household batteries, go to hennepin.us/batteryrecycling for more information on how to properly dispose. If resident want to dispose of hazardous waste, it can be done at the Hennepin County Recycling Center located at 8100 Jefferson Highway in Brooklyn Park. To find out more about hazardous waste go to tinyurl.com/hazardous-waste-info.
Prescription drug take back
The Drug Take Back initiative will be held in conjunction with Medina Clean-Up Day. The program is hosted by Medina Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
Unused or expired prescription medications can be disposed of at Medina Clean-Up Day for free. All accepted items include over-the-counter medications, vaping devices and cartridges with batteries removed and prescription drugs.
Not accepted items include liquids, syringes and other sharp items, inhalers and illegal drugs.
Bicycle collection
Residents can donate a gently used or new bike on Clean-Up Day. The city is teaming up with Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners to collect donated bicycles for those who may not be able to afford one.
For more information on Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners go to iocp.org.
Free document shredding
Medina Clean-Up Day will have free document shredding services for residents, hosted by Randy’s, A Republic Company. Bring materials in paper bags or boxes.
Accepted items include office paper, fax paper, sticky notes, note pad paper, computer paper, letterhead paper, copy machine paper, adding machine paper, phone message notes, staples and paper clips, envelopes and file folders without metal hangers.
Items not accepted for shredding are plastics, magazines, newspapers, phone books, tissue paper, carbon paper, binder clips, 3-ring binders, rubber bands, laminated paper and hardcover books.
Brush and compost
Medina and Loretto residents can drop off brush and compost debris from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. located at 2052 County Road 24, northwest of Medina City Hall. Follow the posted signs for locations on brush and compost piles.
No bags or containers are allowed.
Items in the brush pile that is accepted are trees, branches, bushes, woody shrubs, vines, Christmas trees and large logs.
No painted or treated lumber is accepted.
Compost pile items that are accepted are grass clippings, leaves, mulch, flowers, weeds, sod, garden waste and holiday greens. No bags or straw accepted.
Trees for sale
From 8 to 11 a.m., or until all items are gone, the city will be selling trees to residents for a subsidized rate of $20 per tree. Only cash or check will be accepted.
Residents are allowed to purchase four trees per household and no more than two of each species. The trees are approx 1 inch in diameter and 6-8 feet tall. The trees are bare root stock, so plant immediately. Before a tree is planted call Gopher State One Call at 651-454-0002 to locate underground utilities.
Available tree species include Hackberry, River Birch, Maple (multiple varieties), Honeylocust, Linden and oak (multiple varieties).
Free milkweed seeds
Residents can pick up a free packet of milkweed seeds at Clean-up Day. Milkweeds are the required host plants for monarch butterfly caterpillars and their flowers provide nectar for bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects. By planting milkweed, you can provide habitat for monarchs and also attract and support pollinators.
For more information on Medina Clean-up Day go to bit.ly/37aUOpI.
