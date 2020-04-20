On the evening of April 12, 2020 at approximately 10:22, pm fire and police personnel were dispatched to a residential fire in Maple Hill Estates at 7800 Maple Hill Road in the City of Corcoran.
Upon arrival, responders saw smoke and flames coming from one of the homes. The Rogers, Maple Grove, Loretto, and Hanover Fire Departments worked to extinguish the fire. No occupants were in the home when responders arrived. The home received heavy damage and is likely a complete loss. A neighboring residence was also damaged by the fire.
The fire departments were assisted by the Corcoran, Maple Grove, and Medina Police Departments along with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Corcoran Public Works, and North Memorial Ambulance.
The Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team and Corcoran Police Department are continuing to investigate.
