Falcon View Connections Academy recognizes St. Michael student

Justice Haom, of St. Michael, was recently named among Falcon View Connections Academy’s Students of the Month in recognition of his achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Haom, a freshman at the statewide online school, was nominated by his teacher, Ms. Wilson, because of his hard work and outstanding attitude towards learning. As a Student of the Month, Justice will be presented a certificate of achievement, recognized in the school’s monthly newsletter, and featured on the school’s social media platforms. Each month during the school year, FVCA will recognize students in grades K through 12.
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Anne Wasmund, Falcon View Connections Academy Principal. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they each deserve.”
Haom came to Falcon View Connections Academy in 2021 to stay safe from exposure to the COVID-19 virus. He said it took some time to make the transition to the virtual classroom setting, but once he got into a rhythm and was able to learn how to manage his schedule, it got better. He now appreciates the flexibility to adjust his schedule and the convenience the school offers.
“It empowers me to be more responsible with my time and workload,” he said. “I feel that this is a good option for college preparation and to be an advocate for your education.”
At Falcon View Connections Academy, students receive an online education that is tailored to their individual needs. The combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum focused on both academics and social-emotional learning, and a nurturing, safe academic environment prepares students to thrive in a changing world.
