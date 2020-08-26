By tom Fenton
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on how and when the 2020-21 school year in Minnesota will unfold.
The Osseo School Board, after five hours of discussion at an in-person meeting on Tuesday night, Aug. 25, voted 3-2 against Superintendent Cory McIntyre’s recommendation to start the school year using an “Distance Learning Plus” model. That model, which would consist of distance learning but would allow students to come to the school they attend if needed, was to run through Oct. 14. Under the plan, the hybrid model that was approved by the board in early August would resume Monday, Oct. 19 – which is the first day after the traditional MEA break.
Though the board did, under a separate motion, agree to delay the start of the school year until Monday, Sept. 14 to give teachers and staff additional preparation time. However, they expressed enough concern not to push through McIntyre’s recommendation to not be in the classroom for the seven weeks of the school year despite safety concerns from numerous staff members.
The three dissenting votes came from Board Chair Mike Ostaffe, Vice Chair Tanya Simons and Clerk Heather Douglass. During a seemingly endless discussion that often veered off-topic with little intervention, Douglass was among the board members who seemed torn on how she would vote. By the time the motion for a vote finally arrived, it ultimately went down. Board member Kelsey Dawson-Walton went as a far as attempting to make a motion – with the question still in the discussion phase — for the board not to vote, leaving the decision strictly to McIntyre. That idea was quickly squashed.
So, what’s next?
District spokesperson Barb Olson said McIntyre likely will request an emergency meeting of the school board before 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. Olson said McIntyre is expected to present a revised recommendation at that time. With the first day of school fast approaching, the window to decide on a final plan is quickly closing.
McIntyre’s recommendation to the board was to start the year with distance learning based on recent data that showed higher levels of positive COVID-19 cases in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park. The numbers in those communities fall into the guidelines laid out by Governor Tim Walz in his “Safe Learning Plan” in late-July. The number of positive cases in Maple Grove, however, were far lower.
“This has consumed all of us. It’s on the hearts and mind of all of our staff and parents,” McIntyre said before the board went into discussion-mode on Aug. 25. “My own three daughters are harping on me to go back to school. For me, this recommendation is based on consultations with state agencies, building leaders and teachers. I don’t like it. That’s not what I want and it’s not where I want to be to start the year. But I’m going to error on the side of trusting the health professionals and also the relationship with our staff. The intention and hope is to bring students back (on Oct. 19).”
