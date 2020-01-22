A finalist from “The Voice” will perform at an educational fundraiser in February to benefit the area schools.
The Anoka-Hennepin Educational Foundation’s annual Northern Stars Celebration will be at the Bunker Hills Event Center (12800 Bunker Prairie Road, Coon Rapids) 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Individual tickets are $75, and $35 of each ticket is tax deductible as a charitable donation. Tables of eight are available for $600. The foundation asks guest to register by Feb. 4.
“It’s a way to rally the community around the students and staff and the schools to say, ‘We’ve got a really great district here, and we want to celebrate that,’” Executive Director Theresa DeGeest said.
The event begins with a social hour and a silent auction, which includes items such as baskets from Alloy Brewing and Invictus Brewing as well as tickets to sports events for teams like the Wild.
Other entertainment includes the stars game, which gives donors a chance to earn mystery gift cards. For $20 players can get $25 worth of cards, or for $40 they can get $50 in gift cards, with a chance of getting $100 in value.
This year Kat Perkins, a finalist on “The Voice,” will perform starting at 9 p.m. She will perform with Blaine students including the jazz band and pop singers, DeGeest said.
Perkins is a North Dakota native who grew up surrounded by musicians. She eventually moved to Minneapolis to pursue her musical career, most notably as a member of the rock band “Scarlet Haze,” according to her website. She took a hiatus from her musical career after a vocal surgery but returned to the stage in 2014 performing on the sixth season of “The Voice.”
The foundation supports students in the Anoka-Hennepin School District primarily through grants, including “mini-grants” capped at $500 and larger annual or perennial grants. In the 2019-2020 school year the foundation has donated a total of $80,557, according to its website.
A total of approximately $28,000 in annual grants from the foundation included $4,000 for building social-emotional skills in the early childhood family education program and almost $2,000 to Monroe Elementary School’s STEM program for Evo Bots 2.0, according to foundation documents. Perennial grants this school year include $10,000 for The Chance Fund, which provides money to each district high school for students in need to participate in after-school activities, and another $5,000 for advanced placement and other testing grants.
Online registration for the gala is available at ahef.us or here: bit.Ly/36OQOpj. More information on Perkins is available at katperkinsmusic.com.
