Rockford Middle School - Center for Environmental studies hosted its 8th annual STEM Showcase on Nov. 14. The gym was filled with interactive science and math-based challenges, including circuits and robotics. The cafeteria was also transformed into a mini golf course, there was a Scholastic Book Fair, a photo booth, a flu shot clinic, and a plethora of student work, including art and guppy ecosystems, filled the halls. 

