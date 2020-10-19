Technology implemented to help track COVID-19 for Osseo Schools

In this ever-changing COVID-19 world, educators and school administration staff might be some of the most affected population in the workforce. Communicating with students and their families can be a massive undertaking, but the Osseo School District is using technology to help make that road a bit less bumpy.
Officials recently implemented a dashboard on the district website (restart.district279.org/dashboard) that helps keeps parents informed on number of positive cases along with health and safety tips. The dashboard is updated weekly.
“Because schools are microcosms of the community and virus case rates are increasing, it is not surprising that positive cases in our community are affecting — and will continue to affect — schools,” District spokesperson Barb Olson said. “To promote transparency, we have created a COVID-19 dashboard on the district website that provides data about positive cases among students and staff.”
She added, “The dashboard also includes any schools listed on the Minnesota Department of Health Situation Update website, which reports schools that had five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period.”
The importance of the dashboard was on display last week when it was learned that there were five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases who were in buildings while infectious during a two-week reporting period. Those buildings were Maple Grove and Park Center Senior High Schools.
During the week of Oct. 8-14, six employees and 18 students tested positive in the district. That brings the total infections to 45 students and 31 employees since Aug. 20. There are 20,472 students in the district (including the Distance Learning Academy) and 3,948 employees.
The website has several additional resources for district families, and Olson said the district is continuing to stress following safety guidelines.
“To promote student and staff safety, we’re continuing to implement detailed COVID-19 health and safety plans that strictly adhere to the requirements of the Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Education,” Olson said. “We are also teaching and re-teaching expectations regarding wearing face coverings, using good hygiene habits, and maintaining social distance.”
Parents, students and staff are strongly urged to stay home if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, maintain social distancing and wearing masks.
The district website also features a “Family Access” section that helps both parents and students with online learning tools, lunch menus, bus status and a parental toolkit.
