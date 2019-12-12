The St. Michael–Albertville School Board met to hear from teachers concerned about contract negotiations, host the annual truth in taxation hearing, approve the tax levy for the coming year, accept the auditor’s report, and approve a plan for elementary school orientations next fall.
TEACHER CONTRACTS
The negotiations with teachers regarding a new two year contract continue and union members again appeared at the board meeting to speak in favor of meaningful raises.
Dan Lefebvre reminded the board of his family’s ties to the district since it was formed and their continuing commitment to promoting excellence. He has taught in the district for 31 years. His granddaughter plans to start kindergarten in the district next fall.
Lefebvre told the board members, “The greatest resource that the school district has, that makes the biggest difference in the education of these kids … are the 450 members of Local 1994.” He mentioned the healthy fund balance and suggested that it needs to be spent down. He added, “We cannot fall further behind local districts who we continue to outperform.”
Third grade teacher, district resident and parent Brandi Merfeld also spoke to the board of the huge pay disparities with comparable districts. She knows of excellent teachers who would like to teach in STMA but would have to take pay cuts of thousands of dollars move. She has been working as an instructional coach in the district and has seen how hard the teachers work to meet their student’s needs.
Merfeld finished her remarks by saying, “We work hard, and feel we are worth it. Every two years our negotiators tell us, ‘This is the best we could do’ and we smile and we vote yes and we say, ‘Thank you.’ But this year we think we deserve better. Remember we are all on the same team and we all want what is best for kids.” Negotiations will continue.
TRUTH IN TAXATION
In other news, \very December school districts are required to hold a taxation hearing before certifying the property tax levy.
The State of Minnesota has strict guidelines for the amount that can be levied and income from the levy is in addition to the funds the state provides. A preliminary levy is set in September and combined with preliminary levies from the cities and county and each property owner receives notification of what their property tax is projected to be for the coming year based on their property values. Property taxes comprise 7.8% of the district’s general fund.
Director of Business Services Kris Crocker presented information about the levy which will be paid in 2020 for the school year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The total amount to be levied is $15,065,552, a 3.47% increase from a year ago. This presentation can be viewed on the STMA website through a link on the Business Office page.
Citizens were invited to respond to the proposed levy, and residents Eric Boone and Layne Roschen asked about how open enrollment affects district planning and finances. They encouraged the district to consider refinancing some of the outstanding bonds, and Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault assured them it was being done.
The board certified the proposed levy.
AUDITOR’S REPORT
In further matters, Matt Mayer CPA of the firm Bergan KDV gave a report on his audit of district finances for the last school year. ‘
He said, “The district has the responsibility to prepare financial statements for the public each year to show the results of operations and the financial health of the district. Our job as auditor is to test, examine and give an opinion on those statements so that users of them can be sure they are a true and accurate picture of the district’s finances.”
He gave the district an unmodified clean opinion, the highest rating. This report is available on the STMA website through a link on the Business Office page. The board voted to accept the auditor’s report.
ELEMENTARY ORIENTATION
Lastly, each fall the elementary schools have held open houses before the first day to allow the students and their parents a chance to visit the schools and meet the teachers.
The principals of the three elementary schools came to the school board to propose using the first two days of school next fall as an orientation. Families will be able to schedule a 30 minute visit with their student’s teacher to discuss their students. They will also be able to get school pictures taken with the parents present, do some testing, have vision and hearing screenings, and practice bus evacuations.
Nearby school districts are already holding similar orientations with positive results for teachers, parents, and students. The board approved the concept but asked that the principals involve parents in fine tuning the plan and provide enough convenient time slots for working parents. A representative of the Catholic school has been working with them to coordinate the transportation on those days.
