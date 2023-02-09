Supt. Foucault discusses STMA’s lack of state funding at joint meeting

This graph displays how much taxpayers in varying districts pay for the same per-pupil operating levy.

On Jan. 30, the Joint Governance meeting was held with the cities of Albertville and St. Michael. St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) School District Superintendent Anne-Marie Foucault asked for a video to be played at the meeting called “STMA Funding Explained.”

“Today, children in similar school districts throughout Minnesota receive vastly different sums of revenue based largely on where their families choose to live. For example, the lowest funded school district in Minnesota receives approximately 9,300 annually while the highest funded district receives 19,000,” Foucault said in the video.

