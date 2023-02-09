Supt. Foucault discusses STMA’s lack of state funding at joint meeting

On Jan. 30, the Joint Governance meeting was held with the cities of Albertville and St. Michael. St. Michael-Albertville (STMA) School District Superintendent Anne-Marie Foucault asked for a video to be played at the meeting called “STMA Funding Explained.”
“Today, children in similar school districts throughout Minnesota receive vastly different sums of revenue based largely on where their families choose to live. For example, the lowest funded school district in Minnesota receives approximately 9,300 annually while the highest funded district receives 19,000,” Foucault said in the video.
She stated that STMA ranks almost last among 327 school districts in the state for state revenue. Close to 86% of the money that STMA spends comes from the state’s funding formula.
According to the video, taxpayers in the STMA School District also pay more than taxpayers in other districts because raising school revenue through an operating levy is tied to the district’s commercial property base. Since there isn’t much commercial and property development in the St. Michael and Albertville area, a lot of the tax burden falls on homeowners in the area.
This means that STMA taxpayers pay more than residents from other cities even though the levy is the same. So taxpayers in STMA pay $1,130 while taxpayers in Edina pay $419 and taxpayers in Monticello pay $718.
“We need an equitable funding system that is not based on where families choose to live. Minnesota’s inequitable way of funding public education is not fair to our students, our taxpayers, or our community,” Foucault stated in the video.
After the video, the superintendent discussed Minnesota’s $17.6 billion surplus and her hope that some of this money will go toward schools. Foucault said that Governor Tim Walz isn’t funding education to the extent that he promised to, according to the budget that Walz released on Jan. 24.
She also stated that Walz promised to lessen the special education cross-subsidy in Minnesota by around 50%. The special education cross-subsidy means that the state and the federal government don’t cover all the funding for special education and schools often have to use money from their general funds.
Foucault also expressed that Walz’s plan to give students free meals wouldn’t benefit STMA since students are already given free meals. She said that it would be better for them to spend that money on other concerns at STMA, such as reducing class sizes.
Walz plans to provide staff members with family leave of up to 12 weeks off.
“If they have a baby the father can take 12 weeks off. If one of their children get sick, they have to qualify but they could take 12 weeks off. If mom gets sick and has to stay home they could take another 12 weeks off. We would pay for that substitute and our kids wouldn’t have that licensed teacher in the classroom,” Foucault said.
Foucault is hopeful about two bills that Senator Eric Lucero (R-St. Michael) and Representative Walter Hudson (R-Albertville) spoke about at a legislative forum that would help low-revenue districts. Sen. Lucero is on the Senate Education Finance Committee and Rep. Hudson is on the Children and Families Finance and Policy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.