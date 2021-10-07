Nearly a month after the academic year kicked off in the Osseo School District, superintendent Cory McIntyre is encouraged with how kids have been able to stay in person, even with COVID-19 cases circulating around the district.
“The energy in our schools the first few days and the connectedness and excitement that is happening, we know that is the best learning for our scholars,” McIntyre said at the Sept. 28 school board meeting. “That is where we want to stay.”
At the meeting, McIntyre gave an in-depth, COVID-19 update to the board, where he talked about the number of positive cases reported in the district and recommendations regarding masking in schools. As of Sept. 28, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Hennepin County had a seven-day case rate of 186.44 new cases per 100,000 persons. Anything over 100 new cases is classified by the CDC as “High.”
McIntyre cited a district diagram that shows if the county seven-day case rate is 50, which is classified as “Substantial” or higher, masks are required for students, staff, and visitors ages two and older. “At this time, there hasn’t really been a big change in the case rates, so at this point, I am not recommending any changes,” McIntyre said.
From Sept. 21 through 27, the district reported 68 new positive COVID-19 cases, with 60 coming from students and eight from staff members. Since school started on Sept. 7, a total of 182 people have tested positive for the virus (159 students, 23 staff members). McIntyre also said that along with positive COVID-19 cases, schools have seen a rise in seasonal illnesses being reported.
During this same time period, 484 students were reported to have symptomatic cases of some illness, and 946 since the beginning of the school year. “That has really put a strain on our health offices,” McIntyre said. “They are doing a great job, but it’s really tough. We’re doing everything we can to be at school and keep as many students at school as possible.”
When it comes to whether or not a classroom or school might be shut down or quarantined for an extended period of time, McIntyre said there has only been one classroom that has had to quarantine for 10 days due to an outbreak with more than three students testing positive.
Compared with other districts in the metro area, McIntyre is grateful his district has been able to stay in person. “Our success rate to me feels very good compared to what I’m hearing from my colleagues around the metro,” he said. “We have not had the same level of classrooms quarantined that some of the other districts our size have experienced. We’ve been really fortunate.”
Board member Heather Douglass asked McIntyre at the meeting if an outbreak of other illnesses, such as influenza or strep throat, would cause a similar quarantine among classrooms or schools. McIntyre said the mitigation strategies are primarily specific to just COVID-19.
Douglass also asked if someone who is reporting cold and flu symptoms tests negative for COVID-19, would they be removed from the symptomatic group of data the district reports? Troy Schreifels, director of facilities and transportation operations, said if a student, who is flagged for being symptomatic, tests negative for COVID-19, the statistics are adjusted and the student would be removed from the symptomatic category.
McIntyre said he understands that the current environment for learning is not perfectly ideal, but is glad kids can be with teachers, classmates, and friends in person. “As challenging as it’s been, we’re doing a good job at mitigating the spread of the virus, and that is resulting in students being at school as much as possible,” McIntyre said. “I know some of these things are inconvenient but it is the best learning environment we can provide for students to stay safe and healthy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.