Strategic plan recommendations delivered to Elk River School Board

(Photo by Jim Boyle)

Members of the Elk River Area School Board listened to members of the District 728 Core Planning Team, a committee composed of students, school staff and community members, at an April 24 work session. The School Board tasked them to come up with recommendations for the next five-year strategic plan, and representatives of the group presented them on Monday.

More than 25 sessions — at least one at every school — to gather input from school staff, students and the community and a survey to make sure everyone who wanted a voice in the future of the Elk River Area School District has come down to excellence in achievement, excellence in partnership, and excellence in operations.

Each bullet is packed with a punch that includes the carefully crafted sentences that will set the parameters from which the core planning team — a committee composed of a cross-section of students, school staff and community members — believes the district should follow for the next five years to achieve great heights in achievement, partnership and operations.

