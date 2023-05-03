Strategic plan recommendations delivered to Elk River School Board

More than 25 sessions — at least one at every school — to gather input from school staff, students and the community and a survey to make sure everyone who wanted a voice in the future of the Elk River Area School District has come down to excellence in achievement, excellence in partnership, and excellence in operations.
Each bullet is packed with a punch that includes the carefully crafted sentences that will set the parameters from which the core planning team — a committee composed of a cross-section of students, school staff and community members — believes the district should follow for the next five years to achieve great heights in achievement, partnership and operations.
The team, selected from a pool of dozens of candidates who applied to serve, immersed themselves in everything ISD 728 on the weekend of March 15 and 16.
Six members of the group addressed members of the Elk River Area School Board during an April 24 work session to lay out what their group came up with.
Members of the District 728 Core Planning Team — a cross section of students, school staff and community members — recommended a three-pronged approach to the school district’s next five-year strategic plan.
The Elk River Area School Board will be asked to approve the strategic plan on May 8.
Three distinct bullet points seek excellence in the areas of achievement, partnerships and operations. Here’s a look at the elements assigned to each bullet point. The committee reached unanimous consensus on each.
If the School Board chooses to approve it, that would give the superintendent, members of his cabinet and other directors direction to flesh out what the strategic plan would mean for the next five years and what the measurable results would be. Here’s a look at the three bullets
Excellence in achievement
Ensuring that all students have access to a guaranteed and viable curriculum, enrichments, and interventions to meet their individual learning needs in order to increase achievement.
Ensuring access to equitable academic and extracurricular experiences, career and college readiness opportunities, and enriched academics, so that all are future ready.
Ensuring that all students have the skills to be successful in their future endeavors including skills in collaboration, creativity, communication, and critical thinking.
Ensuring each student has access to mental health education and support resources.
Students and staff apply self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, social awareness and relationship skills to navigate the world effectively.
Excellence in partnership
Facilitating effective partnerships between the ISD 728 community and our families so they have access to resources, are informed and can collaborate in their students’ experiences.
Ensuring our approaches to education cultivate student engagement and ownership of learning in order to actively influence ISD 728.
“The partnership theme, much like the first one, really, had a lot of conversation — those partnerships between students, between students and staff, district and community between staff and parents,” Bittman said.
Excellence in operations
Ensuring all staff receive ongoing, timely, and relevant high quality professional development, based on the latest research, instructional strategies, and technology tools to meet the needs of each learner.
Recruiting, retaining, and connecting with high-quality, diverse staff and educators who are welcomed and reflect the demographics of our growing community.
Ensure the effective use of quality digital resources, a sustainable infrastructure, and an integrated approach to use of technology, supported by a robust technology plan.
Additional feedback
Core planning team members individually shared other topics they would like the board to be aware of and consider. Themes included:
•Focus on core instruction.
•Address the sub shortages across the system and particularly at the high school level.
•Continue facilities work.
•Focus on ensuring kids feel safe and have social and emotional needs met.
These items did not achieve 100% consensus, but one or more members thought that the board should be aware of these things and give them consideration.
“Some people in the core planning team had ideas that they wanted us to think about, even though (they weren’t) part of the strategic plan,” Bittman said. “We take every opportunity when we have people in the room for them to give us feedback.”
The process
The Elk River Area School District began gathering input this past September and held a series of community or world cafes at all school sites and then at Rogers High School, Elk River High School and Zimmerman High School in an evening and one during the day at the District 728 offices.
Bittman was proud to say there were more than 25 sessions in all.
“The last time we really only had three: one in the north, one in the central and one in the south,” he said. “We believed as a district we could do better. Even though we were really happy with how many people engaged and did surveys and things like that.”
These meetings were followed by surveys to accommodate people who couldn’t make it or wanted a chance to write their answers out.
“We didn’t want busy schedules to be the reason they couldn’t,” Bittman said.
People were asked four questions at the cafes, which were then discussed before tabulating answers there and later on surveys that went out.
“They took all the feedback and said here’s what the people said,” Bittman said. “They put that feedback into trends and brought that to the core planning team for them to look at and develop statements for the board. We wanted an outside person — a neutral party — to do that without any emotion.”
Meanwhile, the Elk River Area School Board tasked the district to go out to the community and assemble a committee, making sure it had representatives across grade levels, from each of its geographic areas, from younger families, folks in the business community and a number of other sectors, Bittman said.
Through an application process 25 people were selected. Two School Board members, Joel Nelson and Sarah Hamlin, also served on the committee, and 10 administrators played a support role.
The core planning team met for two days on March 15 and 16. They reviewed progress on the current five-year plan, reviewed other data sources, demographics, enrollment trends, Minnesota Student Survey results and student achievement data.
“And they reviewed all of the information folks had shared with us along the way,” Bittman said. “The conversations were great, sometimes difficult, and at least half of the people came to me at one point or another and said, ‘I just don’t know that we were going to be able to get this done.’ It forced the core planning team to be really thoughtful about it.”
The directors, who played a support role in the handling of community cafes and the work of the committee, came in support of the strategic plan recommendations.
“Even during the core planning team meetings, they were in the background,” Superintendent Dan Bittman said.
When the community groups had questions, they were able to come to the table as well.
“A lot of what we heard is that school boards typically don’t leave it up to the public to provide that kind of feedback and drive what we’re doing,” Bittman said. “That was something we were commended for, that the School Board trusts in the community. We’re grateful for that, even though that can be a little frightening at times.”
Committee voices
Elk River High School student Elsay Yoder said he appreciated seeing how much adults actually care about listening to a young student’s voice.
“As a student you don’t really see that,” he said. “To see what they’re highlighting when they are having these important meetings (meant a lot).”
Johnson, who works as a custodian at Salk Middle School and served on the committee, said he was impressed with the group’s work.
“This group focused on education, diversity, listening, and there were no gray areas,” he said. “It came down to solid answers and solid results. I am really impressed with what we came up with.”
Bistodeau, the parent of a student at Westwood Elementary School, said she was pleased with how people listened to one another.
“We started the meeting by talking about active listening,” she said. “I feel like we really did listen to what everyone had to say ...
“It’s a skill not a lot of people have.”
Jim Boyle is the editor of sister paper the Elk River Star News.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.