The St. Michael–Albertville School District and teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement.
According to Director of Administrative Services Doug Birk, the district and teachers’ union have reached a tentative agreement on the outline of a new 2-year agreement covering the period of July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2021. This agreement includes agreement on the amount of money that will be placed on the new contract.
“The parties still have a few remaining issues to resolve and will work towards reaching a final agreement on all issues as quickly as possible,” Birk said. “However, this process may take a couple of weeks. Once a final agreement is reached, the ratification process will take approximately one month.”
He said the schedule for retroactive payments and pay adjustments is yet to be determined but would likely be completed in May or early June. “Please note that the ratification process is required, the timeline can vary, and both the union and district retain its right to fully evaluate the final agreement,” Birk said.
He added that more information about the timeline for payments will follow in the future.
“The district wants to extend its appreciation to all of its teachers and certified staff as we work to bring closure to this issue. We appreciate your patience and continued dedication to students and families.”
BOARD MEETING
At the previous week’s School Board meeting, parent Shannon Marshall spoke in support of the teachers. She moved her family to the STMA district in order to enroll her children in the district. She said, “The teachers we have had at STMA Middle School East and the High School have been exceptional, in all the years we have been here we have never had a bad teacher.” She concluded, “If we want to keep our community strong, it is very important that we continue to compensate our teachers so that we can retain them.”
Bob Zahler, President of Education Minnesota–St. Michael/Albertville, the local teachers’ union, addressed the board and the union members attending the meeting, saying, “When we have a tough negotiating season, you gain some appreciation for all we have. I have certainly gained a greater appreciation for all these people do and I think we’ve grown together as a faculty and it’s been wonderful hearing members of the community speaking in support of the teachers too.”
He spoke of how the teachers and administration continue to work together on issues such as equitable funding from the State of Minnesota. He finished by saying, “There is an end in sight for these negotiations and I hope you take every opportunity to bring these negotiations to a satisfactory solution.” He looks forward to refocusing attention on the families and students in the district.
TEACHING AND LEARNING
In other news, Director of Teaching and Learning Teri Johnson, assisted by department members Sandi Ferris and Shari Ledahl, reported on their progress in reaching the goals of their recent needs assessment.
They have made improvements in community, culture, people and time. This department is funded by the state according to the number of students enrolled in the district and it exist to support families, students and staff in meeting the educational, emotional, and social needs of the students. This includes overseeing assessment, curriculum, staff development, English Language Services and technology integration. The funds can only be used for the functions of this department.
As part of their plan to improve services they asked the School Board to approve an additional staff member to oversee all aspects of curriculum and coordinate the student intervention program. The position will be fully funded by the money which can only be used for this department. The board approved the hiring of another staff person and will review the job description at a later meeting..
AUDITOR
Lastly, Director of Business Services Kris Crocker reported on the proposals from firms interested in serving as district auditor in the future. The district has been using the firm Bergan KDV for a number of years and they have given the district a top rating and have been excellent to work with but the administration recommended changing auditors to provide fresh insight into district finances.
After reviewing four proposals, Crocker recommended hiring MMKR Certified Public Accountants to serve as auditors for STMA for the next four years.
The board approved Crocker’s recommendation.
