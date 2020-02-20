The Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards were recently announced and St. Michael-Albertville High School again received the most awards in the state of Minnesota.
There were 135 awards for 67 different STMA visual art students.
“We had 24 gold keys, 37 silvers keys, and 74 honorable mention. Again, this year is extra special because of STMA students Esma Ali (drawing) and Sydney Bice (ceramics) received American Vision Nominations!” art chair Kari Saathoff-Halker said.
There are only five American Vision nominations awarded in the state of Minnesota, from across all categories and grades. These works of art are selected from those earning Gold Keys as the “Best-of-Show” for each regional program and will go on to the national awards competition as nominees for the American Vision.
“There were more than 3,000 entries for the Scholastic program from across the state and to have two of the five nominees from our school is a significant accomplishment!” Saathoff-Halker said.
The Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards program (MSAA) is a statewide, regional affiliation of the national Scholastic Art Awards program. The MSAA offers early recognition of creative teenagers and scholarship opportunities for graduating high school seniors. This program is open to all Minnesota students in grades seven to 12. Teachers and individual students can submit student entries. The MSAA winners are celebrated with an exhibition and ceremony hosted by the Art Educators of Minnesota (AEM) and the University of Minnesota Art Department and the Weisman Art Museum.
The Gold Key and American Visions Award artwork will be on display at the Regis West Gallery at the Regis Center for Art, from Feb. 4 to 22. The Award Ceremony is at the Weisman Art Museum.
Gold Key works are then judged nationally by an impressive panel of creative–industry experts to receive National Medals, including Gold Medals, Silver Medals, American Voices & Visions Medals, Gold Medal and Silver with Distinction Portfolio Medals, and Special Achievement Awards. National Medalists are recognized in part at the National Ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City. March 16, is National Award Notification Day.
