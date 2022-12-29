St. Michael-Albertville Schools is hoping participation will breed trust as it encourages the community to get more involved in its decision-making process.
In the run-up to the levy referendum that failed to get voters’ approval in November, some community members said they “weren’t sure how decisions were being made in the district,” Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault said in an interview.
In response, the school district is highlighting the 19 advisory committees that welcome community members who want to share their expertise and perspective. A new page on the district’s website, found at tinyurl.com/ydnpufz7, provides an overview of the committees, which range in specialty from community education to finance. Each school building also has its own committee, too.
Foucault is spearheading a newer committee, the Superintendent Engagement and Advisory Team, which she hopes will help her better understand the community’s views on the district. “We’ve had a failed levy twice now,” she said, admitting that despite working in the district for over 20 years, she still “can get a better handle on what the community is thinking.”
While the committees seek the community’s input, they also provide opportunities for district residents to learn about the school system first-hand.
Foucault said the recent emphasis on committee participation is not a response to the failed referendums, but she expressed frustration over things that were said on social media about the latest proposed levy.
“You know, it’s one thing to say those things on social media, but it’s another thing to come in, and actually get facts from people that know what they’re talking about,” she said. “You know, I love social media, but the stuff that’s out there some days is very inaccurate.”
So Foucault wants people to see the district’s inner-workings for themselves. “I don’t know how many people have come in and said, ‘Holy cow, Ann-Marie, like, I had no idea. I thought you guys were, you know, wasting money. And then I came into Financial Advisory (Committee).”
The district’s advisory committees are open to the entire community, not just parents of children in the schools.
A good example of a committee that benefits from the input of at-large district residents is the Community Education Advisory Council, which is particularly in need of new members, Foucault said. Community Ed serves all ages, from babies to senior citizens, and the committee that guides it needs input on what kinds of classes people want to see. More woodworking? Square dancing? Tax preparation?
“Because we want to provide those services to our community. We just need to hear their voices so that we can better serve them,” Foucault said.
The superintendent noted she has lived in the district for 30 years and worked for it for 22. “And so when people say they don’t know how to be involved, then that’s important to me,” she said. “I want them to be involved. I want to show them the ways that they can be involved, because there’s lots of them.”
