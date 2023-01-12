At the St. Michael-Albertville School Board meeting on Jan. 3, the board approved literacy training for teachers. The training is called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) professional development for teachers.

LETRS focuses on training staff on the science of reading and literacy skills such as decoding and language comprehension.

