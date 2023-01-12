At the St. Michael-Albertville School Board meeting on Jan. 3, the board approved literacy training for teachers. The training is called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) professional development for teachers.
LETRS focuses on training staff on the science of reading and literacy skills such as decoding and language comprehension.
The training takes place over two years and requires 100 to 120 hours of work. Teachers receive a $2,000 stipend from LETRS and the district pays their registration fee.
The training is limited to 20 teachers and will take place until Dec. 31, 2024.
New STMA staff positions approved
In other matters, the School Board approved some new staff positions within the district.
The board agreed on adding a full-time special education teacher at Middle School East. This would mean cutting two special education paraprofessionals at the school due to staffing shortages.
The School Board approved adding a six-hour-a-day food service position at STMA High School. An additional five hours per day would also be spread out over several food service positions.
This will result in a total of 11 hours per day increase, which will allow staff to provide better customer service. Staff members will be able to start transitioning to more food prepared from scratch.
They will also be able to start using reusable trays and utensils.
The school board also approved hiring a third-party vendor for strength and conditioning services through a separate contract. This is a result of not being able to find a qualified and available weight room coach.
The cost of the third-party vendor will be covered by student participation fees, booster clubs, and donations. This is set to take place June 30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.