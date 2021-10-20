At the Oct. 5, St. Micheal-Albertville School Board meeting, the board approved paraprofessional float substitute teachers and additional float substitute teachers for the fiscal years of 2022.
The board also looked to hire more cashiers for the food service department.
SUBSTITUTE TEACHER STAFFING
Director of Administrative Services Doug Birk spoke to the school board on an alternative way to staff paraprofessionals and other substitute teachers in the schools, due to labor shortages.
The current model allows for subs to go onto a system each morning and, first-come-first-serve, accept or deny open positions. The current model doesn’t allow subs to have stability in hours and Birk believes this is not appealing to job seekers.
“Like all school districts, we are struggling in terms of staffing at authorized levels for paraprofessionals and we’re having a real struggle identifying pools of available paraprofessionals,” Birk said. “We’ve seen that pool dwindle approximately 75% from 2-3 years ago. ”
Birk explained that even with a normal absent rate of 2%, before the pandemic for paraprofessionals and other substitutes, they wouldn’t have enough substitutes.
The new system would allow for “floater” substitutes to be available. Subs would be hired full-time, so they would be guaranteed 40 hours a week and would have to come to school each day and be assigned to a classroom that is short on staff.
“We think it’ll be more attractive for people to come on board. They will be able to come onto a full-time position and be able to rely on a certain amount of income for a certain amount of time,” Birk said. “In exchange, they would work under administration in terms of moving to different buildings and filling different needs throughout the year, giving us greater flexibility.”
Tim Lewis asked if it would fill the problem of consistently having all absences filled. “Does this fill the problem where we have 12 absences a day and we have 10 [substitutes] on standby and we have two we need to fill? Or is this a problem when we have five or six [absent teachers] each day and we have 10 [substitutes] on staff and four on the bench and we still pay them?”
Birk responded that they would be starting with five to seven floater substitute teachers. “As long as we are seeing consistent fill capacity and we are utilizing them in an effective way, we’ll move up to the 10 [substitute] number,” he said. “It’s also all the backfill positions that we haven’t been able to fill yet.”
Currently, STMA schools have six unfilled paraprofessional positions.
At the start of the school year, the school district also hired five float substitute teachers. They were paid $140 a day. Birk found that the model worked and the substitutes have been used at a 100%. Birk asked the school board to add 15 more float substitutes into rotation.
Birk pointed out that the budget had already been allotted for substitute teachers.
“This saves the district money over paying current certified staff filling in during their prep periods?” Board Director Hollee Saville asked
Birk agreed that it would be more cost-effective to pay a substitute $140 a day instead of a teacher who is paid $35 an hour.
FOOD SERVICE STAFFING
It was found as the school year started, that students were having a hard time getting through the lunch lines on time due to staffing shortages in the cafeterias.
“Simply we don’t have the staff to serve our students so they can get through that line so they can eat lunch,” Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault said. “A lot of our students have said that they were going to start bringing cold lunch because they don’t have time to eat.”
In August, Foucault had been sent a proposal to up the number of food service staff, but she had denied the request until she had data. Foucault wanted the board to note that they are under a hiring freeze and that was why they waited so long to bring up the need for food service workers.
“We spent a lot of time evaluating what were the necessary adjustments we can make here to have a sustainable staffing model for the rest of the year that can ensure we can give great service to students and ensure timely delivery and no impact on their educational environment,” Birk said.
The school district will be restoring full hours to those who had cut hours in the spring. They will also be adding four to five new cook and cashier positions.
Board Member Carol Steffens asked if any of the positions could be volunteer instead of paid.
“Sure, we could accept a volunteer in the department,” Birk said. “But, it isn’t anything we could rely on to meet staffing requirements.”
Board Director Larry Sorensen stated that the hope is that the revenue from students buying lunches and having satisfactory service would offset the price of hiring more workers. “This will be offset by the overhead. I think the plan makes sense,” Sorensen said. “If we are not seeing the increase in revenue then we have to readdress it.”
Other board members agreed that the staffing change made sense for the students.
“I think this is what’s best for the kids,” Board Director Hollee Saville said. “This is a basic need for them.”
other
The Board also:
APPROVED lowering freshman high school requirement for GPA Academic Lettering from 3.9 to 3.85.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.