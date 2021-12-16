On Dec. 6, St. Michael-Albertville School Board hosted its 2022 truth in taxation meeting and approved its final tax levy. Director of Business Services Kris Crocker presented to the board and audience members on the final tax levy and budget and how that may affect residents’ property taxes.
The required truth in taxation meeting was open for the public to speak. No members of the audience chose to speak.
All Minnesota school districts are required to have an independent audit firm conduct an annual financial audit at the close of each fiscal year. The School Board was presented the yearly findings on its fiscal year 2021 audit by auditor Bill Lauer from certified public accountants, MMKR.
2022 property tax levy
Crocker explained to the council that the timeline for collecting the property taxes is a little different for the school district than cities and counties. Taxes that are collected in 2022 will be for the 2023 budget, which will be approved in June.
The total final levy is $16.1 million, with a 3.32% increase from the prior year’s levy. The levy changes are due to changes in enrollment because of the pandemic, change in building age, change in market value rates, change in the prior levy to actual costs, changes in debt service scheduled payments.
The property tax levy does not necessarily correlate to how much a taxpayer will be paying since it is based on the property’s market value.
“The overall amount we are levying taxpayers is increasing, but in some cases, because our tax base is also increasing at the same time some people may see a decrease to what they’re paying to the school district,” Crocker said.
A median-valued $250,000 residential homestead property in St. Michael-Albertville is projected to see a decrease of $4 per year in city taxes.
Minnesota does have special property tax refunds: Minnesota Homestead Credit Refund and Property Tax Refund. You will need to consult with your tax professional for more information and refer to revenue.state.mn.us for more information about the M-1pr form.
fy2021 audit
Every year the school district must have an audit on their financial statements due to federal and state law. This year, STMA received an “unmodified opinion” in the 2021 audit, the best opinion the auditor can issue.
Lauder reported to the board that the audit process went smoothly this year. The results of the audit testing disclosed no instances of noncompliance that would be required to report under Government Auditing Standards.
The audit also found that the school district was able to gain $2.5 million, or a 3% increase in revenue, with the aid of federal grants. The district also is spending less than the compared metro area. In administrative and district support, they are spending 50% less than the statewide average.
OTHER
The board also approved a change in the 2021-22 school calendar. Dec. 23 was changed to a teacher appreciation and self-care day. Teachers will not have to work that day, which lands during Staff Appreciation Week. The week recognizes the support of all school staff such as paraprofessionals, custodian staff, teachers, coaches and all other school staff. The week will be filled with sidewalk chalk messages, potlucks, treats, messages of affirmation and the day of rest, Dec. 23.
Sarah Mossman resident of Buffalo and special education teacher at Big Woods thanked the school board during the meeting for their decision to allow staff off for Dec. 23, stating, “It’s nice to see that your actions match your words.”
