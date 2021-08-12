The St. Michael-Albertville School District is preparing for the upcoming school year to look different than the previous one. At the school board meeting on Aug. 2, the district announced the Safe Learning Plan for 2021-22, laying the groundwork for a normal five-day-a-week, in-person learning model to return.
For all education levels, STMA will provide an in-person learning model, but also include an option for online learning, which will be taught by licensed STMA teachers.
Also included in the Safe Learning Plan is guidance on face coverings. As of now, face coverings are optional for students and staff, however, they are required on buses per President Biden’s Executive Order. The basis of leaving face coverings optional, according to superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault, is parent choice. “The foundation of the Safe Learning Plan is parent choice,” she said. “Parents know their children best. We want to respect the rights of parents.”
According to the plan, social distancing will be maintained when and where it is possible. With 70 staff members cut from last year due to COVID-19, Foucault said class size will be up anywhere from five to seven students, which will make social distancing in the classrooms more difficult. However, each room will be provided with a hand sanitizer station and students will be instructed on proper hand washing techniques and how to cover sneezes and coughs. COVID vaccinations for students and staff are not required for the upcoming school year, according to the plan.
Inside the buildings and buses, enhanced cleaning protocols will continue to be implemented, including for high-touch and high-traffic areas. The district will also increase the airflow with an HVAC system, bringing in more fresh air and improving the overall air quality.
For students and staff who test positive for COVID during the school year, the plan states they must remain at home “for 10 days from the time symptoms start and until symptoms have improved and they have had no fever for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medications. If they have no symptoms but test positive, they should stay home for 10 days counting from the day they were tested. Parents must contact their child’s building if their child tests positive for COVID-19. Staff must contact their supervisor if they test positive.” Also, as of now, there are no contract tracing measures in place for district staff or students, according to Foucault.
As the return for students nears, Foucault reiterated that the basis for the Safe Learning Plan is all about district members. “Health and safety remain the highest priority of students and staff,” she said. “Students and staff are at the center of all our decisions. We are committed to providing a safe educational environment so students and staff can thrive.”
Foucault added that if positive cases were to increase substantially, the district might be forced to change learning models. Right now, there is no definitive threshold that would trigger a change. “We expect families, staff, and the community to partner with us so we can keep our students in an in-person learning model,” the Learning Plan stated.
Throughout the summer, only one student and one staff member tested positive on school grounds. Foucault is hopeful that the Safe Learning Plan will keep positive cases at bay for the entirety of the school year, like the summer. “If students and families step and partner with us, I am very confident this plan will be effective,” she said.
