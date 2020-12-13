Get the case booklets around, because STMA’s Mock Trial team is amping up for an exciting season in an otherwise lackluster year. While many clubs and activities have been canceled due to pandemic restrictions, head coach and special education teacher Mindy Kragness made sure that her students will be able to keep on practicing and competing … just with a screen between them.
“Trying to build rapport and have fun in a virtual environment has been difficult,” said Kragness. She and her colleagues at STMA knew that the season would be virtual back in September, but that doesn’t mean her doubts have completely subsided.
“At the time, I had a lot of thoughts going through my head … Would students be interested in doing this? Would we have the technology necessary? What if the technology failed?” she worried. “As a first time head coach, would I be up to the challenge of coaching on top of doing this in a completely different way than in the past?”
But Kragness is more than up for the challenge, using her students’ progress as a motivator to keep navigating Google classroom glitches and poor wifi connection for a bit longer. It is a matter of cultivating our future lawyers, decision makers and communicators, after all.
“Mock Trial helps students gain confidence in their speaking and communication skills, it helps them think on their feet, it helps them work together as a team … all of which are skills necessary to be successful in their future careers,” she said. “If students can learn to take the feedback from judges, they can learn to take feedback from bosses.”
By instilling this confidence in her students and cultivating a supportive environment, Kragness remains dedicated to educating youth and preparing them to fight for what they believe in — rather than just a predetermined fake case — throughout their adult lives.
In a simpler way, though, she is also just hoping to give her students the space to socialize with one another as schools and public spaces have largely shut down again.
“I encourage them to get together virtually outside of practice to work on Mock Trial. This gives them an excuse to use the technology to connect with other students, even if they aren’t very productive,” she said. “It’s not the way they are used to, but this can still create those connections.”
So just as people have adjusted our school and work schedules, the way they get groceries and the frequency we see each other, the STMA Mock Trial team will roll with the punches both in and out of the virtual mock courtroom.
“Kids are being brave, taking risks and have some much growth over the season … and that is just wonderful to see,” Kragness said.
Practices for Mock Trial are held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. and are open to STMA students grades eight through 12. Contact Mrs. Kragness at melindak@mystma.org for more information.
