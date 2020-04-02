The staff in the St. Michael-Albertville School District have been busy preparing for distance learning, which began March 30. Gov. Tim Walz has closed all K-12 schools in the state until May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
STMA has a distance learning plan, which serves as guide for parents on how the district is executing distance learning. According to Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault, the plan also serves to provide a universal system for maintaining the continuity of learning for students due to the closure of school as a result of the pandemic.
The district is also continuing to provide breakfast and lunch meals for all STMA children 18 years and younger. The meals can be picked up at Middle School East and Fieldstone Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for the foreseeable future. Students must be present to pick up their meals.
Dr. Foucault added, “The past couple of weeks have been very challenging, stressful, and difficult. At the same time, I have been inspired and motivated by the strength, perseverance, and strong commitment to children exhibited in this community. I have lived in the community for 27 years and I couldn’t be prouder of the STMA community. I have deep gratitude for our students, families, and community members for their support, kindness, and grace. In the coming days and weeks, stay active, take good care of yourself and your families, and above all, be safe.”
To learn more, visit the district’s website at stma.K12.mn.us.
