The St. Michael–Albertville School Board met to hear about the progress of contract negotiations, learn about accessing food service menus and approve their legislative platform.
TEACHER CONTRACTS
Representatives of the board and administration continue to negotiate with the teachers’ union over the terms of their next two year contract.
Bob Zahler, President of Education Minnesota – St. Michael/Albertville, the local teachers’ union, addressed the School Board at the beginning of their meeting, during the time allowed for public comment. He reminded them of their expressions of support for the teaching staff and said that job satisfaction also is based on monetary compensation.
It would be possible for teachers to receive increased compensation in other school districts or other occupations. He said that the union’s goal for over 10 years has been to “close the compensation gap between STMA and other comparable districts.” They have been told that the district could not close the gap in one round of negotiations but believe that “there is an implied agreement by the board that closing the gap is a mutual goal. But the union’s offer which they recently rejected would at best keep the gap the same.”
Zahler believes that the offer is “financially doable with the district’s current fund balance.” He reminded them that the teachers’ union had supported the bond issue and “hoped that our efforts to support the board’s project then would result in an attitude of appreciative reciprocity.”
He said the union members “want to continue our collaborative, optimistic relationship with the district and settle this contract fairly.” He challenged the School Board saying that since the teaching staff “has made this district the envy of the state in both academics and activities … that is worth at least a settlement that keeps us from falling further behind districts we outperform. What is that worth to you?”
The first item on the meeting agenda was a report from Director of Administrative Services Douglas Birk, concerning the on-going negotiations. He spoke of the culture of cooperation with the union outside of the contract cycle that is grounded in mutual respect and the focus on what is good for the students. He reminded the group that “We work together every day to solve all kinds of issues and most of the time we are able to solve these issues in a very quiet, very common sense way that benefits students, staff and tax payers.” He wants to “maintain those respectful relationships as we navigate this process.”
The district’s last formal offer included a 7.04% aggregate increase in total two-year contract cost with a two-year contract dollar increase of $2,625,709 over the aggregate two-year cost of the 2017-19 teacher contract.
This offer included a 1.55% increase in Year 1 (2019-20) on base salary over 2018-19 — followed by a 2.10% increase in Year 2 on base salary. Other language items, including proposed cost increases on career increments, are included in the 7.04% amount.
The district’s offer includes increases to base salary that are in addition to the existing salary increases teachers receive when progressing through the existing steps or career increments as listed in the 2017-19 master contract. Those increases vary from 2.25% to 6.12%. A teacher progresses a step each year they work 120 out of 186 contracts days.
Additional information about this offer and the negotiations can be found on the STMA website by using the link on the front page labeled “District Update on Teacher Negotiations.”
SCHOOL MENUS
In other news, STMA Director of Food Services Delores Helgeson and Food Services Coordinator Kimberly Ronning showed the School Board members how to use the interactive menus available on the district website by going to the Food and Nutrition Department page and choosing school menus.
The menus for each month will be displayed for every school. There are filters for various allergens which will identify items to avoid. Another button will provide carbohydrate and fiber content for each item on the menu. A meal plan screen allows students to choose items and see the nutrients summary.
LEGISLATIVE PLATFORM
In further matters, the board approved their legislative platform for the upcoming Minnesota legislative session. Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault and other district leaders will use the platform for talking points when meeting with state legislators.
The top priority is to increase per pupil funding. Currently the STMA district ranks 329 of 330 in the amount it receives. Since funding has not kept up with inflation, the platform asks for a 1% increase. They plan to encourage the state to fully fund the mandated programs for special education so funds will not need to be diverted from the general fund. They would like the safe schools funding to be made permanent to supply more funding for mental health needs.
Since the STMA district is comparatively low in commercial and industrial development, the amount of local revenue is limited. They would like equalization aid to reduce the burden on homeowners while closing the opportunity gap.
Because each district is unique, the platform says that each school board must have the local control to manage limited resources to provide the best possible education for all students. Therefore the board will press for fewer unfunded mandates, less required paperwork, allowances for extenuating circumstances in hiring and removal of other unnecessary controls which are extra expenses for the district.
