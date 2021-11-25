STMA parents will be paying 2022 ACT test fee

The St. Michael-Albertville School Board discussed the possibility of parents paying for the ACT fee at its Nov. 15 meeting.
The Board also recognized the Girls State Cross Country Champion Senior Ali Weimer and heard a report on the elementary 2021 fall orientation.
STUDENT ACT FEE
The board approved having parents pay for students’ ACT test fees in the spring. Since 2016, the district has been paying ACT fees for students. The cost for each current 11th grader to take the ACT is $59 per student. The state pays for students who qualify and sign up for free and reduced lunches, which consists of 10% of students. Out of the 90% of 11th graders who do not qualify for state aid, it cost the district $26,231 to pay the ACT fee for the spring of 2021.
Due to budget constraints, Assessment Coordinator Jonah Barten, STMA High School Principal John Reeves and Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault recommended having parents pay the fee. Foucault recommended for parents who qualify, even though student lunches are currently free for all students, to fill out the free and reduced lunch applications for it can alleviate the ACT fee and also allow student activity costs to be reduced or free.
“We certainly don’t want this to be a burden on families,” Foucault said. “But our recommendation tonight in light of the failed levy is to not pay this fee for the fiscal 2022 school year this spring.”
Students may opt out of taking the ACT. Board Clerk Carol Steffens and Activities Director Keith Cornell voiced that the district might see more students opt out of the test due to the test no longer being free.
“Unfortunately, we’ll have to pass on,” School Board Chairperson Drew Scherber said. “We’ll have to try and prioritize and this might be one of those things that we’ll, unfortunately, have parents pay for.”
ALI WEIMER
The board also recognized Ali Weimer for her Nov. 6 Girls State Cross Country Championship win at St. Olaf College, becoming the first St. Michael-Albertville student-athlete to win the Minnesota State High School League state cross country meet.
Weimer completed the 5K race in a time of 17 minutes and 42.81 seconds, dominating the rest of the field by 15 seconds. She was dominant in her senior season, winning every race she competed in and is currently a candidate for the Gatorade Player of the Year for Cross Country.
“Congratulations to Ali, it was about as dominate of a senior season as we’ve ever had here,” Cornell said. “Ali, you’re just an unbelievable positive representative of STMA, our schools and our activities department.”
Next year after graduation, Weimer will be running for the University of Minnesota cross country team.
ELEMENTARY 2021 FALL ORIENTATION
The St. Michael-Albertville elementary schools, Big Woods Elementary, Fieldstone Elementary and St. Michael Elementary, held their first 2021 fall orientation Sept. 7 and 8.
The orientation was a pilot program that was supposed to start in the fall of 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed.
Big Woods Elementary Principle Jesse Peterson, Fieldstone Elementary Principle Jeanette Aanerud and St. Michael Elementary Principle Corey Lahr reported to the School Board the event’s survey feedback that was taken from parents, teachers and support staff.
The orientation ran for two days with hour-long time slots from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8. During orientation, parents and students would have a teacher conference for 20 minutes, a 10-minute vision and hearing test, 10-minute reading assessment and the option to connect with the nurse, office and cafeteria staff.
“This was obviously different from our traditional open house because they had time slots,” Lahr said. “Our traditional open house was where we had about a two-hour chunk of time and all the families would go through at the same time.”
Out of 93 responses, 87.9% of teachers were satisfied with the orientation, 97.7% of parents (from 814 responses) were satisfied and 95.6% of support staff (40 responses) were satisfied with the format of the first fall orientation.
Parents found that being able to meet with the teachers one-on-one was helpful, as was exploring the school at their own pace. Forty-seven percent of parents thought the bus safety portion of the orientation needed improvement. Next year organizers are looking to adjust the bus safety portion of orientation.
“In my building parents shared they did not like that 10-minute time waiting for the kids,” Aanerud said.
Other suggestions included having the school consider a photographer in each building for school pictures, sending forms to parents before orientation so they could fill them out in advance and adjusting the end time so younger students did not have to stay up for the later slots that would go until 8 p.m.
“Open house until 8 p.m. was not in the best interest of students,” Peterson said. “During, the last couple of hours our youngest learners were tired.”
Board member Hollee Saville was worried about ending all days of orientation earlier for parents who work.
“For the parents getting off at six how are you accommodating them,” Saville said.
Peterson stated that for the 8 p.m. time slots for his building the second to last time slot only half of the slots were filled and in the last time slot no slots were filled. In the future, the schools are considering having the first day of orientation run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to allow for those who want earlier time slots while still accommodating families who need later times available. Board member Carol Steffens suggested for the principals to consider compromising and having the orientation end at 7 p.m. that first night.
The principals thought fall orientation was a success and aim to have it again next year.
