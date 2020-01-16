The St. Michael–Albertville School Board heard from parents concerned about contract negotiations, honor outstanding high school students, and raise fees for Bright Beginnings.
TEACHER CONTRACTS
A large group of teachers and parents attended the meeting to express their concern about on-going contract negotiations. Five parents spoke to the School Board Members.
Craig Brandli, PTO Treasurer for St. Michael Elementary, said that his family had moved to the district 15 years ago because of the reputation for excellence. He believes that “teachers are the backbone of STMA’s incredible reputation.” He asked the board to “continue to invest in our top teacher talent and keep them engaged and happy.”
Parent Kirsten Weigle said her four children have a cumulative total of 45 student years in the district. She has been amazed at “the range and depth of curriculum offerings.” She commended the teachers for their “kindness, role modeling, sense of humor, creativity, and problem solving skills.” It is important to her that “the teachers can afford to live in and contribute to this community, that we are incentivizing and rewarding continuing education and innovation, and that the teachers feel valued and supported in a way that is comparable with other districts in the area.”
Mike Immer and his family moved here 16 years ago because of STMA’s prestigious reputation. He is concerned that “we are starting to head in the wrong direction when we do not invest first in the most important contributors to the success of our students, which is our teachers.”
Jake Bromley, an area dentist and district parent, appreciates the districts programs for special needs students and believes that “we need to sacrifice to keep the people that we have”.
Lastly, Kristin Tallango spoke to the disparities between teacher’s salaries in STMA and nearby comparable districts. She has seen a district in another state where teachers moved to other districts for higher pay and the families followed them. She told the board, “If you don’t pay them more, they are going to go and I don’t blame them. A lot of them can make a lot more money consulting than they can teaching but they stay teaching because they love it.”
Negotiations will continue until an agreement is reached. There is no longer a penalty for not settling promptly. Director of Administrative Services Douglas Birk says that both sides are continuing to meet in good faith and that the sides are not too far apart.
RECOGNITION
In other news, 12 STMA High School students were given Courtesy and Respect Awards for the first trimester.
They were nominated by the academic departments and voted on by the entire high school staff. They were selected for success in four areas. Each student “learns and demonstrates acquired academic knowledge to the best of their ability.” The students demonstrate “common sense and good judgement when making decisions affecting themselves and others.” They also participate in extra and co-curricular activities and conduct themselves with “sincere courtesy and respect in their relationships with staff and fellow students.”
Those receiving awards were Avery O’Rourke, Tessa Johnson, Hannah Kvant, Lila Lindemann, Boston Slettum, Caden Norberg, Ryan Kucera, Hannah Hodge, Kate Meyer, Derek Vetsch, Megan Copeland, and Indigo Rowland.
Principal Bob Driver congratulated the students, saying “You have stood out and made a difference.” STMA Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault reminded the students that she had taught many of them in kindergarten. She commended them for being models for the other high school students and thanked the parents for sharing their students with the high school.
School Board Member, Carol Steffens proclaimed that Jan. 20-24 will be Support Staff Recognition Week. The more than 400 paraprofessionals, custodians, health staff, food service employees, secretaries and other support staff members will be recognized and honored by their schools, acknowledging their critical importance to the district.
Superintendent Foucault thanked the support staff members for their value to the district and their contributions to the tradition of excellence.
LEGISLATIVE FORUM
In further matters, Superintendent Foucault announced that letters have been sent to local legislators inviting them to a forum to discuss school funding issues.
It will be at the Discovery Elementary School in Buffalo Jan. 29. Representatives from 14 school districts will be present to hear from their representatives. Additionally, mayors, city council members and city administrators will attend the forum.
BRIGHT BEGINNINGS
Lastly, Albertville Primary Principal John MacDonald and Bright Beginnings Coordinator Jane Helgestad asked the School Board to increase the fees for the Bright Beginnings program for the year 2020-21.
The Bright Beginnings program provides preschool classes for 3, 4 and 5 year olds. The classes are at the Community Education Center and at Albertville Primary which also houses all the kindergarten classes. The mission is “to create a safe, play-based environment of developmentally appropriate learning experiences for all students.”
The program currently serves 277 students in 14 sections including 60 special education students. The deficit in last year’s budget has been reduced. They propose a tuition increase of about $5 per month for the classes and a five dollar increase in busing. They expect to have additional slots next year to meet the demand and have a sliding fee scale so everyone who wants to can afford this program.
Additional information can be found on the STMA website under Community Education: Early Childhood. Registration for next year’s classes will begin soon so the administrators can plan to accommodate everyone wishing to attend.
