In a Joint Governance Meeting, Monday, Aug. 30, between the STMA School Board, the cities of St. Michael and Albertville, an update was announced about the operating levy going to a public vote on Nov. 2.
The STMA Steering Team and school board asked for $1,195 per pupil, for a total of $7.9 million. The operating levy would be for 10 years. It is predicted that with the levy no additional cuts would be needed in the foreseeable future and current programs and activities could be maintained.
“We’re not asking for bells and whistles,” Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault said. “We know that would burden our taxpayers. We are asking for what we need to maintain our class sizes, programs and activities.”
The impact for taxpayers is based on the market value of their residential, apartment or commercial/industrial property. For an average home that valued at $250,000, the operating levy would be around $59 per month. Property owners can calculate their estimated tax impact by using the tax calculator at ehlers-inc.com/microsite/stma2021/.
If voters do not approve the operating levy, it could lead to more budget cuts that exceed the already $6 million and over 70 staff members that have already been cut from the STMA budget. Such potential negative impacts could be: increases in class sizes, elimination of school activities and athletics, elimination of advanced programming for K-12, elimination of intervention programs, deferment of maintenance projects and pause on staff professional development.
“We would have to cut 60 to 70 more staff members – 80% of our budget is staff salaries,” said Foucault when explaining the result of a no vote.. “ It is predicted that the current levy will bring class sizes back to their normal pre-pandemic sizes.
Lack of enrollment and disruptions in school revenue due to the pandemic resulted in a loss of $7 million for STMA Schools. Enrollment affects state funding, causing STMA to remain the lowest funded district, ranking 330 out of 330.
“Those 300 students that we lost [due to covid] was catastrophic,” Foucault said.
Foucault went on to explain that there was a demographic study done in 2020 that showed that enrollment would only grow steadily and minimally from 2% or 1% through 2026 versus the upwards of 8% that had been predicted prior to the pandemic.
While more than 71% of Minnesota districts have voter-approved levies, STMA has never had one before. The proposed levy of $1,195 per pupil would put them in almost the middle of the pack on the average levy ask compared to similar districts with resident-approved funding.
School levies unlike city or county taxes must be voted on by taxpayers. Residents can vote on Nov. 2 at Middle School West from 7 to 8 p.m. or through early/absentee mail-in voting through the form on their website from Sept. 17 through Nov. 1.
Informational meetings about the levy will be held Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in the middle school west auditorium, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in the MW Auditorium and Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in the high school performing arts center.
