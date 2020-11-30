STMA music groups invited to statewide music educators clinic

The STMA Wind Ensemble and Concert Choir have recently been selected and invited to perform at the 2021 Minnesota Music Educators Association clinic in February. This is no small feat, as schools across the state were considered to stage their own performance at the event, which also happens to be the largest music educator gathering in all of Minnesota.
So finally, for the first time in the Wind Ensemble’s history, the group of high school students will be able to show off their musical skills to the state in a few short months, given that pandemic conditions improve
The Concert Choir of 80 vocalists will be attending the clinic for their second time after a 2015 debut, making this a historic event for both groups.
Both organizations put a lot of hard work and dedication into their compositions, each practicing for an hour every day to keep their notes tight and pitch on-key.
As we have seen the funding of music education programs across the country plummet in order to subsidize other teaching costs, St. Michael and Albertville area students are tremendously lucky to have all of the opportunities they do. Over 600 students have the privilege to explore their musical interests in any given school year.
STMA currently has 17 total ensemble groups for students to join, with the high school music curriculum serving as the flagship program. The choir program alone offers eight different performing troupes that meet at STMA High School.
Trends in cutting arts funding in America’s schools isn’t new and likely won’t stop anytime soon on the national level, but Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault’s commitment to the arts should offer comfort to local families.
“I will always support our music programs. I strongly feel they are an essential component of a balanced education. Especially during these turbulent times we need the arts — they inspire, produce happiness, improve our well-being, and provide us with hope for a better tomorrow,” Foucault said in a recent newsletter.
To have such an established music program in the St. Michael-Albertville area is impressive in itself, and STMA has an award-winning one at that. The STMA Concert Choir is directed by Brandon Berger and Joseph Osowski, with Adam Sroka and Michael Bartunek at the helm of the Wind Ensemble.
To support the STMA music programs and these groups specifically, consider donating to the STMA Music Boosters organization, which can be found on the STMA Choirs website.
