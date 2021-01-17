At its Jan. 4 meeting, the St. Michael-Albertville School Board approved of its 2021 legislative platform and reorganization within the board. The School Board also approved of this year’s meeting schedule and added an assistant basketball coach position to meet growing team needs.
LEGISLATIVE PLATFORM
After a tumultuous year, the school board addressed its legislative priorities heading into 2021. Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 support was a top item discussed, in addition to the typical equity and funding-based concerns.
The district recognizes how the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruption and unexpected costs, and hopes the state will do everything in its power to ensure stable funds and flexible policies across the district. Specifically, the board asks that the state allow districts “the opportunity to attract, develop, and retain teachers, especially teachers of color and teachers in shortage areas” by “removing barriers and providing funding to create incentives and alternatives to the teaching profession.”
The 2021 legislative platform also brings attention to the fact that STMA desperately needs to close its opportunity gap. According to the district, STMA is ranked 330 out of 330 in per-pupil revenue among school districts in Minnesota.
That’s right — last.
Thus, the board calls for an additional 2% increase in its base formula to reflect inflationary changes. According to the board, if the legislature provides inflationary increases to this formula, schools would have over $1,185 more per pupil.
Similarly, the district also is asking for the state to increase its share of special education funding, as STMA expects to divert $4.5 million — which comes out to about $677 per student — that is meant for general education to cover costs associated with mandated, but non-reimbursed special education programming.
The report detailing the district’s legislative priorities also addressed equity concerns associated with tax structure.
“Without significant commercial and industrial development to expand the tax base and lower the overall taxpayer cost, the cost for school levies falls heavily on homeowners in low-property wealth districts such as STMA,” it reads. “This reduces the amount of revenue local taxpayers can provide in support of STMA Schools. The quality of a student’s education should not depend merely on their zip code.”
Thus, STMA advocates for an increase in equalization aid for all education-related levies in low-property wealth school districts to make them more affordable for taxpayers.
“For a $2,504 per pupil levy, since STMA is ‘property poor,’ our taxpayers would pay $1,552 a year, while taxpayers in a neighboring ‘property wealthy’ district, would pay $365 a year,” the report reads.
These priorities, among others outlined in the report, will serve as a guide for the STMA School Board as they jump headfirst into the 2021 legislative session.
SCHOOL BOARD REORGANIZATION
The School Board also voted to approve of reorganization within the STMA committee and board representatives. Drew Scherber, a 16-year member from St. Michael, is chairperson.
Kari Dwinnell is Vice-Chairperson, Carol Steffens as clerk, and Tim Lewis as treasurer. Scherber will also represent STMA at the Minnesota State High School League. Dwinnell, Lewis and director Larry Sorensen are on the Joint Powers Hockey Board.
Learn more about the STMA Board members on its website: stma.k12.mn.us/Page/235
OTHER
APPROVED its 2021-22 School Board meeting schedule, with regular meetings held the first and third Monday of each month unless otherwise noted due to holidays. These meetings are opened to the public, and are called to order at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Meeting Room.
APPROVED to add another assistant girls basketball coach position. There is currently one head coach and three assistant coaches, with about 40 students expected on the team. The hiring of an additional coach will allow the team to add a fourth level for practice, without needing to utilize a volunteer coach like in the past.
