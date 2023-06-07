The STMA class of 2023 enters the high school stadium on June 2 for the 2023 graduation ceremony. After students were seated, Senior Class President Ashton Szymanski gave a welcome introduction to those attending the ceremony and then recognized guests and school administration including school board members, Principal John Reeves, Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault, Assistant Principal Jasper Jonson, and more. Then, Principal John Reeves recognized other staff and facility members.
The STMA High School Wind Ensemble and Concert Band directed by music teachers Adam Sroka and Michael Bartunek, performed “March” arranged by Gustav Holst. After, Assistant Principal Jasper Jonson recognized local scholarships and then 2023 Valedictorian Eli Davis gave a commencement address to the class of 2023, about the challenges the class of 2023 faced during the pandemic and their perseverance. “The cap and gown every one of you are wearing shows your accomplishments and foreshadows what you will accomplish. So class of 2023, why not you, and why not us?”
Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault addressed the class of 2023. “Today we are celebrating the class of 2023. They are the 54th class to graduate from STMA. The first graduating class, the class of 1969, had 76 students. This year, we have 521 graduates,” Foucault said.
