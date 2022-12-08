A big topic from the Nov. 21 St. Michael-Albertville School Board meeting was the failed operating levy and what the next steps would be. During the November election, voters narrowly voted down both levy questions.
Superintendent Dr. Ann-Maire Foucault presented the board with the next steps it should be considering.
The board discussed the budget process and timeline that was approved by the board on Nov. 7. According to Foucault, this outlines the next steps over the next few months.
At upcoming board meetings between now and the end of May, the School Board will be looking at the staffing numbers, the budget and contracts. In February, the board will be looking at revising the seniority lists for principals and teachers.
The School Board will be getting an informational update and guidance on staff reductions and additions in March. Also in March, there would be the discontinuing and reduction of educational programs and positions.
Come April, the board is considering the non-renewal of probationary teacher contracts and non-renewal of tier 1 and tier 2 teacher contracts. There would also be reductions for non-certified and support staff.
In June, the board will be certifying staff reassignments and taking action on the fiscal year 2023-23 budgets.
“The board also discussed a community survey or school board listening session to obtain feedback from stakeholders,” Supt. Foucault said after the meeting. “However, after discussion, they decided not to pursue these ideas at this time. Instead, the board asked staff to add a note on the operating levy webpage asking stakeholders to send feedback to the operating levy email address or call the district office.”
She also noted the district has launched a community engagement website with 18 advisory councils at the schools and district. Go to stma.k12.mn.us/domain/4732 to visit the site.
Special education update
Also during the meeting, the School Board received an update from Director of Special Services Dr. Amy Larkin regarding the district’s special education program.
The highest growth categories in the department since 2017 are in speech/language impaired students (up 35%) and those students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (up 51%).
The district is supporting 750 students, from birth to 21 years old. There ware 117 paraprofessionals and 100 certified teachers helping those students.
There are some challenges for the department’s programming. This includes a shortage of teachers and paraprofessionals. Another challenge is underfunding for the programs.
