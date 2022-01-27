The St. Michael-Albertville School Board at its Jan. 18 meeting approved revisions to the fiscal year 2022 general budget.
The School Board is required to approve a budget before July 1 of each year. According to Director of Business Services Kris Crocker the preliminary budget from June 21, 2021 is being revised, because the district now knows 2022 enrollment numbers and the 2021 audit is complete.
Revenue updates include increases in special education aid and federal revenue from COVID grants. Revenue in the revised budget has increased by $4.1 million for a total of $72.9 million.
Expenditures in the revised 2022 budget will increase by $3.1 million, for a total of $72.7 million. This includes an increase in staff salaries and benefits.
With the revised 2022 budget the unassigned fund balance for the school district increased from 10.8% of the budget to 13.4%.
Teacher substitute pay rate
Also at the meeting, Director of Administrative Services Doug Birk presented a request to temporarily raise the per-day rate for licensed substitute teachers from $140 to $165. The change would take effect Feb. 1 and go through the end of the 2021-22 school year. The request was approved by the board.
“Whether or not COVID goes up or down, we know from past experience that from March 1 on you see a significant uptick in teacher absences that you sort of have to plan for,” Birk said. “So in anticipation of supporting our staff, I’m asking to raise our per diem for teachers.”
The increase will grow the substitute budgeting costs from $25,000 to $35,000 for the school year, but Birk believes the actual cost will be less than $35,000 due to most likely never filling 100% of positions for the rest of the year with the current employment market.
The pay raise will put STMA around $10 ahead of other substitute jobs in surrounding districts. Birk believes this will allow them to be regionally competitive to allow for an uptick in applicants and to compensate current staff for all their work to allow for retention.
“This is also a good and fair rate for these teachers,” Birk said. “They’re working hard.”
The rate for licensed substitute teachers will revert to $140 per day in the following school year.
Bright Beginnings Preschool tuition raise
The board also approved increasing the tuition for Bright Beginnings Preschool 2022-23 school year.
In a report to the board, Albertville Primary Principle and Bright Beginnings Principal John McDonald requested to increase tuition by $10 a month for Monday, Wednesday, Friday half-day morning classes and Tuesday, Thursday half-day morning classes.
The cost of Monday, Thursday half-day afternoon classes will go up $15 a month and Monday, Wednesday and Tuesday, Thursday after day classes will see an $20 increase of per month.
Bright Beginnings serves 260 preschool students each year. During the 2021-22 school year, it saw a deficit and had to rely on community education funds to balance the budget. The main reason for the $19,000 deficit, according to McDonald, was due to a full-time paraprofessional that was hired to balance student adult teacher ratios that needed to be fulfilled.
If the tuition stayed as is the school would see a deficit in the 2022-23 school year of around $37,000. Raising tuition will raise an additional fund revenue of $33,300.
Board Member Hollee Saville said they have seen almost all tuition for child care providers increase due to inflation, as well as supply and labor costs.
The last tuition increase at Bright Beginnings was $5 two years ago.
