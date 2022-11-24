At its Nov. 7 meeting, the STMA School Board received an update from the Wright Technical Center.
Brian Koslofsky, director of the Wright Technical Center, shared his annual report on enrollment and finances with the board.
Out of the 654 students enrolled at the Tech Center in 2022-23, 166 are from the STMA School District. The only other district to have more enrolled students is Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose.
The Center will work with principals and curriculum directors in a Nov. 30 work session to plan courses offered in the future.
A presentation from Koslofsky showed there would also be continued conversations and work with post-secondary schools and businesses/industries in recommending future courses at the tech center.
There has been an increase in STMA students at the center. In 2010, there were 56 students enrolled. The number stayed steady from 2011 to 2018, ranging from 68 to 83 students. In 2019-20, there were 129 students. In 2020-21, there were 119 students, and in 2021-22 there were 133 students.
The School Board also:
ADOPTED a resolution that STMA School Board supports the school’s application to the Minnesota State High School League Foundation for a grant to offset student activity fees.
APPROVED a trip request from the STMA Community Education Varsity Competitive Cheer Team and Varsity Game Day Cheer Team to go to the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 8-13.
APPROVED the STMA Crisis Management Plan, which is usually approved each year.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
