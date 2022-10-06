At its Sept. 19 meeting, the STMA School Board certified its 2023 preliminary property tax levy.
The school district is required to approve a preliminary property tax levy, submitted to the county auditor by Sept. 30. This preliminary levy can only be lowered before the final levy is approved in December.
According to a memo from STMA Director of Business Services Kris Crocker, “we cannot certify a final levy that is a higher dollar amount than the preliminary levy.”
This levy is for taxes collected in calendar year 2023 and revenue for the school district’s 2023-24 budget.
The estimated levy amount is $17.45 million. The overall preliminary levy increased by $1.33 million, or 8.27%, over last year.
This larger than normal increase in the levy does not mean additional dollars to the district, but shifts in state aid to taxpayers.
“This is not a direct 8.27% increase to taxpayers,” Crocker said after the meeting. “The total levy amount is what will be spread across all taxpayers in the district.”
One change that is impacting the levy is a change in the local optional equalization calculation, resulting in an increase of the levy portion and a decrease of the state aid portion.
Crocker’s memo stated, “Some of the levy categories are equalized, meaning that we receive a portion of a certain category as state aid and the other portion of the revenue from property taxes. The levy calculates the school district revenue from property taxes and is approximately 7% of the revenue received in the general fund (approx. 87% of general fund revenue is state aid, 4% is other/local and 2% federal).”
The variances within each category of the levy from the prior year levy are due to changes in enrollment, average building age, property values, adjustments due to prior year actual costs and any changes from the legislature, according to Crocker.
The board set its truth in taxation hearing for Monday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. At this meeting, the public will see a final presented budget and levy and can make comments before the board formally adopts the budget.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.