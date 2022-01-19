STMA Board approves 2022 legislative platform

The 2022 STMA Legislative Platform was approved at the Jan. 3 St. Michael-Albertville School Board meeting. The platform prioritizes 2022 legislative funding, equity and reducing mandates, along with increasing local control that will allow STMA schools to manage limited resources.
Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault presented to the board each theme, starting the conversation by stating that the platform is helping to combat the state funding formula and education funding not keeping in pace with inflation.
St. Michael-Albertville Schools is one of the lowest funded districts for per-pupil revenue in the state, ranking 325 out of 327 in a recent study. This is due to a state funding formula that gives more money to districts that the state deems ‘higher-need’ or ‘poorer’ districts. The Action Team’s goal is to change the legislation that causes the inequity.
The funding portion of the platform pushes for a 1% increase in the basic state funding formula to correlate with inflation, which would gain the district $10.6 million a year; increase Safe Schools aid, which could provide funding to hire and maintain additionally trained professionals to address students’ mental health needs. Foucault will be pushing for an increase in the $35 per pupil formula allowance to $100 and make it ongoing. The district is also calling for an increase the state’s share of special education funding.
In the legislative platform the district also asks for an increase in equity to equalize aid for all education-related levies in low-property wealth school districts to make them more affordable for taxpayers. Equalization will allow for the tax burden to not fall as heavily on homeowners in the St. Michael-Albertville area.
The 2022 legislative platform also asks to reduce mandates and increase local control, which would allow STMA Schools to manage limited resources. This includes removing barriers and increasing licensure flexibility for substitute teachers and teachers in licensure shortage areas; refrain from new, underfunded, or unfunded legislative mandates that further strain district budgets; modify special education requirements including paperwork to achieve maximum efficiencies and reduce costs.
“Our special educators, our teachers are bogged down with lots and lots of paperwork and all these mandates. Each district is unique and each school board should have the local control to do its best,” Foucault said. “We know what our kids need.”
The St. Michael-Albertville School District will lobby for its legislative platform, prioritizing funding, equity and reducing mandates and increasing local control throughout 2022.
Other
The school board also:
APPROVED supporting the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Full Funding Act that will help strengthen the federal investment in special education by authorizing a 10-year plan to fully fund the federal share of IDEA. The full federal share of IDEA is 40% of the national average per-pupil expenditure, which is currently estimated at $13,828 per pupil by the U.S. Department of Education.
RECOGNIZED the recipients of the St. Michael-Albertville courtesy and respect award for Trimester 1. This is an honor presented to students who exhibit excellent qualities as a student, and more importantly, show courtesy and respect to fellow students and staff at the high school. The recipients were ninth graders Carter Loebertmann, Claire Kvant and Nicholi Severson; 10th graders Jonathan Cavanaugh, Maggie Steele and Alexa Bunnell; 11th graders Alexander Behrens, Norah Langager and Ashton Szymanski; and 12th graders Maggie Lombardi, Dalton Cate and Bo Bitzer.
