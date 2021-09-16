At the Sept. 7 STMA School Board meeting, the Absentee Ballot Board members for the operating levy special election were approved.
The Absentee Ballot Board members are to act as election judges, who will count the absentee ballots collected and submit the results to the School Board.
The board includes Albertville City Clerk Kris Luedke, St. Michael City Clerk Diana Case, STMA staff member Melissa Lahr, STMA staff member Emily Northenscold and community member Janis Moore, along with the Wright County Election staff.
The board members were chosen based on recommendations from the city of Albertville, city of St. Michael and Wright County. Some of the members were asked to join and some were able to volunteer.
According to STMA Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault, there are specific criteria to becoming an election judge. “Training to process absentee ballots is required by the Secretary of State. Members of the ballot board must be trained as election judges.”
Absentee voting is open Sept. 17 to Nov. 1. The form to vote by mail can be found at stma.k12.mn.us/domain/4690.
In-person voting will be Nov. 2 at STMA Middle School West from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. With the operating levy as the special election, the STMA School District is in charge of in-person and absentee voting. Trained election judges will count all election ballots.
The STMA School Board also:
APPROVED a teacher education program agreement between Augsburg University and STMA school district that allows Augsburg University education students to learn and train at STMA schools. The agreement starts Aug. 20, 2021, and ends June 20, 2023.
