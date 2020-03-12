Following the School Board meeting, the St. Michael–Albertville School Director of Administrative Services provided Crow River News with an update about the teacher contract.
At the meeting, the board reviewed committee assignments for board members, approved the job description for a Director of Curriculum and Student Programming, and to authorized adding staff for the Bright Beginnings program.
TEACHER NEGOTIATIONS
Douglas Birk, Director of Administrative Services reported that district/teacher negotiations are completed and the parties have reached a tentative agreement including contract language, salary, and benefits.
He said, “The parties continue to work together in good faith to bring the process to a conclusion as quickly as possible. The next step is for the teacher’s union to share the information with its membership and ask for ratification of the contract. The parties anticipate that process will be completed within one month. After union ratification, the contract would be presented to the School Board for district ratification.”
Birk continued, “At this time, the parties anticipate that will likely occur in April. Of course, both parties continue to perform due diligence on the contract which is typical at this stage of the process and it is possible for the ratification process to take longer than indicated. As we navigate the final stages of this new agreement, the district is especially appreciative of the hard work and continuing patience of STMA teachers.”
BOARD COMMITTEES
In further news, in addition to scheduled School Board meetings, the board members are expected to serve on the various committees in the district.
Each of the elementary PTOs and the Parent Advisory Committees for the high school and junior high has a board member assigned to them.
The assigned members visit those schools and report back to the other board members. They also sit on negotiation committees for the various employee groups. They represent the district on the boards and committees of partnering agencies including the Wright County Technical Center, the Joint Powers Hockey Board, and the Minnesota High School League. District Committees for Community Education, Policy Review, Special Education and other functions also have School Board members. Members also serve on hiring committees reviewing applications and attending interviews. These positions are spread among the STMA Board Members each year when the Board is reorganized.
During the recent meeting, members were appointed to the Special Education Advisory Committee.
STAFFING DECISIONS
In other news, the board reviewed and approved the job description for a Director of Curriculum and Student Programming.
This will be a new position in the Teaching and Learning Department headed by Teri Johnson. This department supports families, students and staff in meeting the educational, emotional, and social needs of the students. This includes overseeing assessment, curriculum, staff development, English Language Services and technology integration.
State funding is sent to this department in proportion to the number of students in the district and can only be spent for functions of the Teaching and Learning department. The new department member will be “responsible for providing leadership and organization for the implementation, planning, coordination and evaluation of district-wide curriculum within specific content areas and/or grade level spans.” The director will also lead General Education intervention programming and oversee applications for Federal Title Grants.
John McDonald, Albertville Primary Principal/Bright Beginnings Principal and Jane Helgestad, Early Childhood Coordinator, asked the board to approve staff for an additional class in the Bright Beginnings Program next fall.
Bright Beginnings is a pre-school program with classes at Albertville Primary School and the Community Education Center. The classes meet for two or three days and enroll 3 and 4 year olds along with 5 year olds who are not in kindergarten. Registration is currently underway for classes next fall and additional slots are already needed to meet demand. The Board approved the additional class which will be taught by a teacher who is currently part time.
The additional cost will be covered by enrollment fees.
