Osseo Area Schools staff and School Board recently reviewed Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment score and ACT score data to measure progress and guide three strategic plan goals.
During the Nov. 19 board meeting, Osseo Area Schools Director of Teaching and Learning Jeremy Willey presented data collected from the 2018-19 school year. He connected the data to the district’s state-mandated strategic plan, World’s Best Workforce, which includes the goals: each third grader can read at grade level; each student graduates from high school; and each student is ready for college and career.
READING
MCA scores were examined to look at elementary, middle and high school achievement and shape improvement efforts moving forward.
At the elementary level, reading, math and science MCA test scores from 2016 to 2019 were presented by Willey at the school board’s latest meeting. Reading scores in 2019 demonstrated proficiency percentages have remained stable in third grade, fifth grade and overall, while fourth grade has experienced a decrease in proficiency over the past four years. Math scores demonstrated an increased proficiency percentage in third grade from last year to this year, while fourth grade, fifth grade and overall the district has experienced a decrease in proficiency in recent years. Science scores show a decrease in proficiency scores over the past four years, and this past year was 12% below the state’s proficiency percentage. Science MCA tests are taken by fifth graders, while reading and math is taken by third- through fifth-graders.
These scores will be used to shape the district’s goal, including each third grader can read at grade level. Using this elementary achievement data, Osseo Area Schools will continue to strengthen the balanced literacy framework and existing elementary literary resource, Benchmark Literacy, continue second year implementation of elementary math resource, Bridges, initiate the program improvement process for elementary science, and strengthen collaboration between classroom, special education and support teachers, Willey explained.
Willey also gave a summary of middle school reading, math and science MCA test scores from 2016 to 2019. Within the results, reading scores show proficiency percentages have either remained stable in sixth grade and overall or decreased; math scores show a decrease in proficiency at each grade level as well as for the middle school level as a whole; and science scores show a proficiency percentage decrease over the past four years, and this past year it was 12% below the state’s proficiency level. Science MCA tests are taken by sixth graders, while reading and math tests are taken by sixth- through eighth-graders.
Using this middle school achievement data, Willey said Osseo Area Schools will meet on a consistent basis with middle school leaders as a part of district’s Middle School Leader After Action Team model, improve student literacy by supporting literacy strategy instruction across content areas, and begin a secondary math pilot to make decisions related to curriculum resources. And, similar to elementary improvement efforts, the district will initiate a program improvement process for secondary science and strengthen collaboration between classroom, special education and support teachers.
GRADUATION
Lastly, Willey used high school reading, math and science MCA scores to check the status of the district’s strategic plan goal that each student graduates high school and ACT scores to visit the district’s career and college readiness goal.
The reading MCA test is taken in 10th grade, the math MCA test is taken in 11th grade, and the science MCA test is taken in 10th or 11th grade, depending on when high school biology is taught. Willey said the results from all three tests in 2019 show a decrease in proficiency percentages.
ACT college readiness benchmarks were also reviewed during last week’s meeting. Willey showed a graph depicting the percentage of 11th grade students who met the ACT benchmarks the past four years in math, science, reading, English and all subjects. “In reviewing this information closely, you will see that our percentage of students meeting benchmarks in all four areas increased in the past four years, our percentage in English remained the same, and our math, science and reading decreased by 1%,” Willey said. Amongst the graduating class of 2018, the percentage of students meeting ACT benchmarks in each area of the test as well as meeting benchmarks in all four areas, are lower than the state average in each area by a range of 7-11%. Willey noted that, the state average is higher than the national average in all subject areas except English, where they perform at the same level.
Again, similar to the elementary and middle school improvement efforts, Willey said the district plans to initiate a program improvement process for secondary science following the adoption of new state standards and to strengthen the collaboration between special education and English language learner teachers. The district also plans to create ways to make reading content in core areas more accessible for students and begin a secondary math pilot to make decisions related to curriculum resources.
COLLEGE AND CAREER
Osseo Area Schools Data and Assessment Coordinator Tom Watkins also presented an overview of graduation data to expand on the strategic plan goal of providing career and college readiness. He said four year graduation rates, or on time rates, have remained above the statewide average and above the district’s 2012 baseline, but the district has plateaued since reaching a high point with the class of 2014. Seven year rates, or rates after following students three years after their expected graduation year, have also remained above the district’s 2012 baseline, Watkins added.
Watkins showed a chart depicting graduation rates by race, and said, “On the four year rate all groups are above the state, on the seven year rate all racial groups, except Hispanic, are above the state, and Hispanic is within one point of the state.” However, large gaps remain, he added. “For example, white and Asian students are over 23 percentage points above American Indian and Hispanic groups on the four year rate.”
According to the agenda packet, in an effort to raise graduation rates, the district plans to: support students in meeting the requirements for four-year graduation; work with students for whom additional time is needed to meet graduation requirements to identify paths of completion; and engage in a deeper analysis of individual students’ credit accumulation and graduation status, identifying patterns to inform supports and further preventative measures earlier.
Next week, The Press will report on data Osseo Area Schools staff and school board plan to use to work toward the district’s strategic plan goal to close the achievement gap.
