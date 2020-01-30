A group touted as one of the best choral ensembles in America is performing with the St. Michael-Albertville, Rogers and Buffalo choirs Saturday, Feb. 1, at STMA High School.
The Singers-Minnesota Choral Artists is hosting the exchange concert.
“Our day will feature master classes with their director and culminate with a free public performance featuring each individual choir as well as combined selections performed by all four choirs,” STMA Choir Director Joe Osowski said. “The Singers-Minnesota Choral Artists are one of the best professional choirs in the country, if not the world.”
STMA, Rogers and Buffalo choirs will do solo performances before joining shoulder to shoulder with Singers composer Tim Takach, a conductor/composer based out of Big Lake.
“I’m a board member for the Singers and I’m a big fan,” Osowski said. “Part of their mission is outreach, and they haven’t been in this part of the state.”
Osowski said Rogers Choir Director Sam Ekberg’s wife Allision is in the choir, and Buffalo Choir Director Zach Carlson is also a member.
The concert is offered at no charge, but a free will offering will be available. Also conducting for STMA will be Brandon Berger. Each choir will work with Singers Director Dr. Matthew Culloton.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the STMA Performing Arts Center. This concert will feature sets of music by the individual high school choirs, the singers and close with combined selections where the students will perform shoulder to shoulder with professional singers. Each choir will be performing selected works by Takach. The combined numbers are also written by Takach.
Nine CD recordings have been released in The Singers’ first ten seasons.
The Singers have performed at national conferences of Chorus America (2012), the American Choral Directors Association (2011), the American Guild of Organists (2008), and the National Federation of Music Clubs (2006). The choir has performed at regional and state conferences of the American Choral Directors Association in 2014, 2012, 2010, 2008, and 2006.
“This will be so exciting!” Osowski said. “It’s a true honor for STMA to host.”
