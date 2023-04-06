Trilogy STEM Academy in Rogers is approaching the end of its first school year. The STEM school located at 14020 Northdale Boulevard, is a science, technology, engineering, and math-focused private school for fifth through 12th graders.
Trilogy STEM Academy is the only STEM-focused private school in Minnesota. The school was founded by mother and daughter Simone Aeshliman and Kate Clemens.
Aeshliman, Trilogy STEM Academy Head of Academics, has a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics from Hamline University and a master of science degree in mathematics education from St. Cloud State University. Clemens, Academy Director of Trilogy STEM Academy, has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University and a master of science degree in engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville.
Trilogy STEM Academy currently has 20 students, and hopes to double or triple this amount next school year. Even though they want to expand the number of students they have, Aeshliman and Clemens still want to remain a smaller school so that they can focus on small class sizes and more individualized learning.
To help with affordability, Trilogy offers scholarships to students to help pay for the cost of tuition.
“We have some that are based more on financial need and some that are more for in the high school levels that are STEM-focused, so students that really want to pursue STEM. It’s mostly for our underrepresented groups,” Clemens said.
Aeshliman stated that Trilogy would like to have more female students at the academy, since STEM is often more male-oriented. The scholarships are also for families that wouldn’t normally be able to afford Trilogy STEM Academy’s tuition.
The school now offers a summer STEM program which provides full-time summer care for K-5 students. The program is run by licensed K-5 teachers.
“It’s going to be curricular based and structured, but still lots of fun, activities, and learning in a more project-based way while still keeping their skills (especially their math, reading, and writing skills,) current throughout the summer,” Aeshliman said.
During the regular school year, Trilogy offers a STEM class every year for the middle school program. The class offers hands-on project-based activity learning. This class allows middle schoolers to explore different STEM fields.
At the high school level, all of Trilogy’s elective classes are STEM-focused. These class subjects include science, engineering, computer science, and more. Trilogy also offers up to 12 Advanced Placement courses.
Trilogy partners with Kaleidoscope Charter School in Otsego for sports. They have a robotics team, book club, yearbook club, and many other clubs and activities. The STEM school also offers a Stay Late program until 5:30 p.m. for parents who need to work late.
“We’re looking to make connections in our community with STEM businesses that want to support us as well. The trades are starting to experience shortages, STEM is experiencing shortages, we just want to work with those companies that are in those fields to help produce workers for them, and partner with them,” Aeshliman said.
The school will be hosting a Family Fun-Raiser event on May 6, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the 21st Century Event Center in Rogers. There will be dinner, drinks, a silent auction, carnival games, raffle prizes, and a bean bag toss. To purchase $10 tickets, people can go to STEMsocial.CBO.IO.
The deadline to buy tickets is April 21 and the fundraiser is open to anyone who wants to come. Proceeds raised will go towards scholarships for the students and laboratory equipment for classes.
