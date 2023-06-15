The Rogers High School class of 2023 walking into the commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 8. After all of the graduating seniors were seated, Elk River American Legion Color Guard presented the colors and then the national anthem was performed by Rogers High Schools band and directed by Keith Saxton and Samuel Eckberg.
Rogers High School celebrated their 19th graduation ceremony. ISD 728 Superintendent Dr. Daniel Bittman spoke to the graduates, “There were so many lessons along the way, so many lessons that we learned together. My request and my hope for you is that you take each and every one of those lessons with you and that you use them to change the world in positive ways.”
Student speaker and member of the graduating class Emma Althaus gave speech titled “As We Walk Out These Doors.” Althaus was Captain of the Fall Performance Team, National Honor Society Concessions Manager, a Link Leader, and more. Althaus spoke about the struggles the Rogers High School class of 2023 faced during the pandemic and how they persevered. After, Rogers High School’s choir performed “From Here on In” directed by Samuel Eckberg, then teacher Tim Nelson, who was voted for as the staff speaker by the senior class, gave a speech called “Life Choices.”
Teachers Shane Noecker and Bruce Schulzetenberg read the names of the students as the graduates walked the stage. Pictured is graduate McKenna Sandberg, smiling with her diploma in hand.
The Rogers High School Class of 2023 participating in the tradition of throwing their caps in the air.
