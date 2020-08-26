The Rockford School District, Thursday, Aug. 20, announced that students would be taught via a hybrid-learning plan when the school year begins this fall. Monitoring of the number of COVID-19 cases within the district and specific schools will determine the fate of this plan.
For starters, students in pre-kindergarten through grade four will attend classes each day in person. Students in grades five through 12 will follow a hybrid plan. They will be split into A and B cohorts. Two days per week students in each cohort will attend in-person classes and engage in home-based distance learning during the other three days.
Students feeling ill with COVID symptoms will be isolated until parents arrive. Staff and students who report feeling ill will not be allowed in the building.
Families who prefer home-based distance learning for the entire school week can select that option by contacting their school.
The school district is following Minnesota Department of Health requirements that outline when schools can offer full in-person instruction, a hybrid instruction plan and home-based distance learning for all students.
In-person learning could be offered for all students when the number of COVID-19 cases is 0 to 9 per 10,000 population over 14 days. When case numbers range from 10 to 19 per 10,000, the district can offer in-person learning for early childhood and elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students. When the figure is 20 – 29 cases, hybrid learning can be offered for all students.
When case numbers range from 30 to 49 per 10,000 population, early childhood and elementary students could get hybrid learning, and secondary students would get distance learning. Distance learning for all students would be required when 50 or more COVID-19 cases per 10,000 population are reported over 14 days.
Under the hybrid scenario, schools must limit the overall number of people in school facilities and on buses to 50% of maximum occupancy. Social distances of at least six feet between people must occur at all times. Schools must plan contactless pick-up and/or delivery of meals and school materials for days when students and staff are not in the school building. A school-age care program must be available for critical workers.
At the elementary school, face coverings inside the school are mandatory. Classrooms will be at 50% capacity. Students will sit as far apart as possible. Classes will be held outside whenever feasible – especially for band, choir and physical education. Students will not be bussed to the high school or community center for physical education.
Each student will have one classroom that will serve as his or her home base. Students will report to grade-level lunches and recess as usual. In the lunch room they will have assigned seats at a table and sit at every other seat. They will be called up to the lunch line by table.
At both the middle and high schools, the student body will divided into A and B cohorts to create a building capacity of 50% occupancy. Each cohort will attend in person classes two days per week and engage in home-based distance learning on the other three days per week. Students will be assigned to a specific cohort based upon family members, transportation needs and individual scheduling needs. Parents/ guardians will not be able to choose which cohort their student will be assigned to, except in cases of extenuating circumstances.
At the middle school, students will be placed into a classroom in which they will spend their academic time and the majority of their day. Teachers will rotate into classrooms to teach each of the students’ classes each day. Students will sit as far apart as possible. Students will not be bussed to the high school or community center for physical education.
Each lunch shift will be divided into two groups. One group will begin with recess and the other with lunch. They will rotate halfway through the lunch shift. Students in the cohort engaged in distance learning on a given day may pick up lunch at the middle school.
For the first 30 days of school, students will not be assigned lockers. They will carry bags, such as backpacks, with their belongings zipped securely inside.
At the high school, students will be placed into classrooms based upon their daily schedules. They will be dismissed from each class by small groups to prevent bottlenecking. Students will sit as far apart as possible from each other. Classes may be held outside when feasible.
Students will move directly from class to class at the beginning of the year. Restrooms will be locked during passing times. Students will be allowed to leave classrooms as needed for personal needs. During passing times, students who request a locker may stop and transfer materials to transition to their next class.
At lunch, each lunch shift will be split between the Commons and space outside the Gymnasium/ Rocket School Store. Students who are in the cohort not in attendance may pick up lunch at the high school.
On Wednesdays teachers will have open office hours and closed one on one office hours by appointment.
