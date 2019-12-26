Rockford Area Schools board unanimously approved the 2020 tax levy.
On Dec. 16, Rockford Area Schools Business Manager Sher Tischner gave a truth in taxation presentation at the regular board meeting. Within the presentation she outlined the property tax levy for taxes payable in 2020 and gave an update of the current budget.
In addition to a public hearing, Tischner said Minnesota’s Truth in Taxation Law also requires mailed notices to each property owners in the county, which describes the tax levies proposed by the city, county and school district as well as what percent increase or decrease the levy would mean in dollars.
“A decrease in local taxes does not necessarily mean an increase in revenue for the school district,” Tischner said. Every revenue has a different formula set by the state legislature, to determine levy and state aid values, she added.
Before presenting the levy, Tischner gave an overview of Rockford Area Schools’ current budget, which is divided into separate funds per state law. The total 2019-20 school year budget amounts to $27,445,994, which is 6.51% higher than last year. The general fund, which covers most operating expenses, makes up $20,654,541 of the budget’s revenue; the food service fund, which provides for the school breakfast and lunch program, makes up $814,298 of the budget’s revenue, the community service fund, which provides for enrichment programs for any age level, makes up $1,415,402 of the budget’s revenue; the debt service fund, which is the district’s outstanding bonded indebtedness, makes up $4,551,753 of the budget’s revenue, and the other post-employment benefits fund makes up $10,000 of the budget’s revenue, Tischner explained.
Most revenue, 75.7%, comes from state aid, Tischner said. Other revenue sources include local taxes, federal aid, and other local sources.
The expenditures of the 2019-20 budget, amount to $26,481,241, which is a 4.25% increase since last school year. The general fund makes up $19,777,952, the food service fund makes up $801,240, the community service fund makes up $1,319,450, the debt service fund makes up $4,555,388, and the other post-employment benefits fund makes up $27,211 of the budget’s expenditures.
Tischner also shared a breakdown of how general fund dollars are spent. Majority, or 42% is spent on regular instruction, 13.2% is spent on special education instruction, 12.7% is spent on sites and buildings, 12.4% is spent on pupil support services, and the remaining 19.7% is spent on instructional support services, district and school administration, district support services, vocational instruction and liability insurance.
In closing, presented the proposed school district levy, which will be collected in 2020 and recognized as revenue in fiscal year 2020.
A school district tax levy must either be set by state formula or voter approved, Tischner said. Some of the main variables that cause property tax increases and decreases are legislative decisions, district voter decisions, and local factors. Property tax increases and decreases guided by legislative decisions, include changes in sales ratio, change in tax capacity rate structure, or change in property tax credits; issues determined by district voters include voter approved building bond issue or voter approved referendums; and local factors that affect property tax increases and decreases, are school board actions, property improvements not previously taxed, change in individual assessed market value, or possible change in property classification, Tischner explained.
Next year’s school property taxes will be spent in three categories. Tischner said 54% of 2020 school taxes will be spent on the debt service fund, 44% will be spent on general fund expenses, and 2% will be spent on the community education fund. The total proposed school tax levy amounts to $7,893,362.10, which is 1.42% higher than 2019.
Although, public comments were welcome after the hearing, there were no audience members who came forward to speak about the current budget or 2020 school tax levy.
The Rockford Area Schools Board unanimously certified the 2020 tax levy, when the item was brought forth again for action during the Dec. 16 meeting.
