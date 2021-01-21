Pandemic leads to need additional need for mental health support in Osseo Area Schools

Mental health and the well-being of its students has always been a vital issue in the Osseo School District. With the COVID-19 pandemic maintaining its grip on the country, staff and counselors are ramping up those efforts.
Anxiety and depression can not only affect a student’s performance in the classroom but also can have negative ramifications on their physical health. At the Jan. 12 work session of the Osseo School Board, staff members talked extensively about how teachers can work with students and their families so that they can seek assistance if they feel need.
The presentation was titled “A Community of Care.” The mission of staff behind the presentation is to prepare each student with the confidence, courage and competence to achieve their dreams, contribute to the community and engage in a lifetime of learning.
The goal of the presentation was to provide the Board knowledge of the district’s comprehensive wellness service delivery model, the different kinds of support being offered, observations of students’ responses to current events and what additional supports might be needed moving forward.
“This has been an ongoing interest by our school board. The intent was to give an overview of the resources that are available in our district,” said Kate Emmons, the district’s Director of Student Development. “There is a need in our schools for this. The need existed in our schools in 2019 (before COVID), which is why we have the resources. We’re hearing from families now about the needs they have now and we hear that people are struggling. Anybody who works with kids can tell lots of stories about the struggles that families are having.”
“We wanted to share with the Board how intentional our service providers have been based on the new realities around COVID-19 and social justice,” assistant superintendent Michael Lehan said. “It’s an important issue because as we think about programming and the true arc of what the schooling experience is as educators, we’re not just solely teachers.
“We’re picking up so many other responsibilities. We can share the supports that we have and affirm where our families are to say that it’s okay to say if you are struggling. (The presentation) was a lot about sharing of information but also affirming families that during this time that you’re okay where you are and that we are here to help support and partner with the. We have invested interest in the same way that families do that their child experiences joy and a quality education.”
NEED IS REAL
A survey of Minnesota students in grades eight to 11 in 2019 revealed rather staggering numbers. They were asked if they had felt down, depressed or hopeless in the past two weeks. Slightly more than 60% of 11th grade girls reported they had, which was six points higher than the state average. Boys in the same grade said they had experienced those feelings at a 43% rate compared to 38% statewide.
Though numbers from 2020 are not yet known, staff counselors have little doubt those numbers are higher after dealing with a life dominated by COVID-19 since last March.
“We really don’t need the numbers to tell us people are having issues,” said Emmons, who is in her 10th year with the district. “After the meeting we heard some gratefulness from some community members that they did not know the resources that we have available in our schools. This was a way for us to say ‘We’re here for you’ and these are some of ways we can support them.”
COUNSELING STAFF CONSTANTLY TRAINS
Every student in the district has access to school counselors and social workers. There are 30 counselors available to help students through difficult times, and Emmons said they are continually training to stay on top of new techniques and procedures.
“The counselors and social workers are the heartbeat of our mental health providers in our district,” Emmons said. “Counselors come to the party with skills. We have a phenomenal counseling department that are constantly looking for ways to improve what they’re doing.”
School counselors are in buildings to help support students in areas of academic, social-emotional and post-secondary development. They also help facilitate and foster relationships between families and the school community – something Lehan stressed as utterly crucial to make the system work.
Outside of school, the district also works that deal with mental health issues such as Lee Carlson Center for Well-Being, St. David’s Center and People’s Incorporated. Since the arrival of coronavirus, students and staff have been communicating electronically.
Staff also was recently trained on dealing with grief and trauma through a program from Park Nicollet.
“What COVID has really caused we are seeing how adaptive our counselors can be,” said Lehan, a former Gophers’ football player in his 11th year with the district. “What they thought their role was has certainly expanded into something none of us could’ve anticipated. Their ability to take the student-centered approach to understand what our students need is excellent. One of the pieces they also spent time talking about was supporting families and how adaptive they’ve been in their roles. That comes from a moral base in one’s heart and we celebrate that notion.”
“Throughout the year, counselors bring concerns to us and say this is some training they think would be good for everybody,” Emmons said. We also get a ton of information from other sources. Information is out there. If we determine that it’s relevant to the group and to the needs of the students to meet some learning opportunities, we will provide it to them.”
“The counselors are very proactive in managing their own learning. They are incredibly professional.”
Lehan reiterated the biggest thing parents can do is to communicate with their school leaders if they think their child has an issue.
“The partnership with staff and families is critical,” Lehan said. “The more that we’re aware of, the better we can respond. If we’re not aware, we can’t do much. We do all that we can to ask the right questions and build the type of relationships that would yield the critical information we need. Our schools wants to hear from our parents. We want to learn and align our resources to ensure that there is a feeling of self-worth and academic success.”
