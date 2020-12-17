Osseo's Distance Learning Academy evolving through COVID-19

Three months into the Distance Learning Academy program in the Osseo School District, administrators are happy with the progress made during the pandemic while also acknowledging that making changes and improvements is likely to be a constant.
Call it the COVID-19 conundrum.
About 5,300 students in the district are enrolled in the Distance Learning Academy for the 2020-21 school year due to coronavirus concerns. While there have been expected bugs, Assistant Superintendent Michael Lehan is pleased thus far with the program.
“I want to celebrate each staff member facilitate learning at the DLA as well as the DLA leadership,” Lehan said. “Each person has demonstrated their commitment to our scholars to create an optimal teaching and learning environment.”
“I just want to emphasize how much work has been accomplished in such a short period of time as we’ve developed and built out this model,” Superintendent Cory McIntyre said. “We continue to learn every day to how to make it better and learn the challenges we’re working through. This is one of the largest schools in the state, so there’s a ton of learning that’s happening.”
The Distance Learning Academy isn’t the same as the Distance Learning model the district is currently in because of COVID-19.
The DLA was created as an option for families who wanted the certainty of having distance learning only vs. transitioning among different learning models (in-person, hybrid, distance) along with the rest of the district.
YEAR-LONG COMMITMENT
Families who chose this option had to commit for the full school year. The main idea was “Distance Learning All Year For Sure,” district communications representative Barb Olson said. It’s considered a separate school with its own principal, administration and support staff, and its own teachers.
Distance learning is one of the instructional models that school districts can implement as needed at any point during the school year and is implemented by the district’s physical schools. The physical schools started the year in distance learning before moving to hybrid and eventually to distance learning due to virus case rates in the district’s communities and operational concerns about high staff absences due to quarantine/illness in the hybrid model.
“In our case, we offered families two choices last August,” Olson said. “One was to enroll in the Distance Learning Academy, knowing that your child will experience distance learning all year and will not experience any in-person/on-site instruction. Two was to stay at your physical school and follow whichever model the rest of the district is in, whether it’s hybrid, distance or in-person, knowing that we will transition among those models as needed throughout the year.”
The DLA is currently staffed at about 95% and has 264 teachers in additional 64 instructional educational support professionals and other support personnel. The school day comes close to mirroring the school day in buildings, with boys elementary and secondary students in session from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The 95% number for teachers is a fluid number because our needs continue to evolve,” Lehan said. “But it’s a fair number based on the fact we’re still hiring and so forth.”
Attendance in both the DLA and in the physical buildings have both ranged from about 93 to 95%. Students begin the school day with a 20-minute advisory, which gives them an opportunity for students and teachers to connect individually within the DLS model.
“This helps the scholars with expectations and gives them support as we build in some social and emotional learning opportunities,” said Anthony Padrnos, the district’s technology director. “Students are still getting access to all of their same electives in middle school band, choir, orchestra, FACs classes and health classes. All of our advanced and honors courses are running as well.”
FEEBACK GOOD, CHALLENGES REMAIN
Padrnos added that parental feedback has been positive from parents. He said they understand this is a new and evolving process that will continue throughout the year.
“We’re hearing that teachers are amazing from the parent group. As Michael (Lehan) said, it’s a whole new learning environment that teachers are engaging in” Padrnos. “They’re teaching in a 100 % online learning environment and finding new and creative ways to engage the students and still maintain the rigor of expectation that we have for our scholars to be successful.
“The routine and consistency has been great. We’re finding that families are appreciating that structure, predictability and awareness of how the school day is going to happen. They’re happy with the amount of live learning. There are challenges on each end and I think we as a leadership team and teachers are navigating what that balance is. We’re at a space right now that our families are happy with the amount of live teaching that’s happening.
We’re all learning, innovating and growing together and every day is getting better and more successful.”
“I am so proud with the work that’s going on with DLA,” Board member Kelsey Dawson-Walton said. “When we were first introducing this and going through the process, I have to admit … I realize that DLA is truly a cutting edge approach to our learning models. I know it hasn’t been always perfect and there is so much to learn, but I want to express my gratitude about moving this forward. It’s grown leaps and bounds and I think our district will be looked up as a model district with this.”
The main concern with families, students and staff is the lack of social interaction. Parents have been trying to form Facbeook groups to help fill in the gaps, but it doesn’t fully replace the value of in-person interaction.
Working how teachers use Schoology, one of the online platforms in use, remains an issue.
“The number one overwhelming challenge we’re hearing about is kids making connections and friendships and figuring that out in a virtual space,” Padrnos said. “The length of time needed from parents to supervise their kids’ work is an issue. This is more elementary-driven. Parents are trying to figure out how they balance their work and home life and how much need do their kids and have what their level of independence is.”
Plans for a full online school for the 2021-22 school year, regardless of COVID-19, are in the works. For now, the focus is on finishing out this bizarre season strong.
“I’m excited to see this coming to fruition,” Board member Heather Douglass said. “It’s long been awaited to have this option for a lot of families.”
