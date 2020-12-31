Ask almost any teacher and they’ll tell you how much they thrive on in-person interaction with their students. When that dynamic disappeared in about the same time COVID-19 invaded the country and its education system, educators had to adjust.
And fast.
The personal touch of delivering a lesson while demonstrating on a chalkboard or while strolling between desks to keep students engaged was suddenly an afterthought and was replaced by trying to replicate similar interactions via a computer screen. Though the task of keeping lessons interesting – and fun – seemed almost impossible months ago is becoming a daily reality for teachers in the Osseo School District.
It’s a challenge that differs greatly depending on grade level. Predictably, keeping elementary students engaged in an online format can prove a tall mountain to climb.
“It has been challenging to find ways to teach curriculum that has been developed to be used in a classroom and now is instead being delivered through a screen and without all the regular resources I normally have in a classroom,” said Wendy Douglas, a first-grade teacher at Basswood Elementary. “Each time I teach a lesson, I think about ‘how can I be sure the students are learning the material in this unconventional way?’”
She continued, “First graders have short attention spans and do not respond well to me just talking at them. I have to be sure that I am keeping our distance learning activities fun, engaging, and varied, so that they are eager to be part of it and stay focused. We do activities that involve things like learning about verbs while playing charades, and learning about questions while guessing what’s in my mystery bag. I incorporate games, stories, songs and movement, and even my pet sometimes — anything I can think of to keep them engaged. I try to make my lessons fun so that the students look forward to our online time together.”
Douglas’ curriculum focuses on incorporating games, when possible. She creates learning activities to help students answer the question of why they want to come to school every day.
Each day, at Douglas’ virtual morning meeting, she said students are eager to say good morning to each other and to share good things about their lives before lessons being. Her class does this each day to help them to feel connected to each other and their teacher.
Because her students are so young, many need assistance at home with distance learning. Douglas said she feels fortunate that many of her students have devoted parents who have helped partner with her in this new age of learning.
Similar to in-person learning, Douglas said continuing communication with parents is as important as ever.
“These parents are doing an amazing job making sure their children attend all Google Meets and complete assigned daily work,” Douglas said. “I do my best to communicate with parents in a way that makes the information they need clear and organized. I also try not to overload parents with emails, and I assign activities that most students can complete with minimal assistance from parents as I know many parents are working from home and managing other siblings.
“The most difficult part of teaching distance learning has been finding the right balance. Some students need more assistance than others, and some are looking for challenge. It’s difficult to create lessons and practice work that accommodate students with different learning abilities and different situations at home. I want to keep their skills growing, but not overwhelm students and families. Every child and situation is so different.”
ART IS A WHOLE NEW CHALLENGE
As an art teacher at Park Center Senior High School, online teaching created an entirely new phenomenon for Jake Manders. With a “hands on” class like art, finding projects to keep his students interested wasn’t easy.
“I was really nervous about the idea of teaching from a screen and how to teach a class like jewelry or sculpture when you have no idea what materials the students have access to,” Manders said. “It forced me to be creative and use everyday objects to try and inspire the students to do the same.”
Manders was working on a collage of the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis. Part of the process included collecting scraps of cardboard from food boxes and cutting up security envelopes. Manders showed students the progress he made during class and later assigned his drawing class a “Collage Perspective Unit” where they found scraps of paper or recycled materials from their homes to create a collage over a perspective drawing.
The ability to show his students his own artwork and turn it into a lesson proved successful.
“I appreciate having the time and flexibility to create art while at home and share it virtually to the students,” Manders said. “In the classroom, that really doesn’t happen. I’ve realized it’s essential to allow the students time every day to socialize and laugh with each other, and I sense more comfort, confidence, and engagement with the students if they are given this time.
“Sometimes it’s challenging to get everyone to share, speak or even turn on their cameras, but daily routines and consistency seem to help break the students out of their shells. Overall, I am so impressed with the positivity and willingness to go with the flow that my students have exhibited. They seem to understand that we are all experiencing this together, and as a result have shown grace and patience with myself and with one another.”
MUSIC, VISUALS IMPORTANT
Valerie Neri teaches Spanish/Heritage and World Language for the district’s Distance Learning Academy. She teaches a unit on Mexican folk art called Alebrijes to incorporate art and music into her lessons.
Neri said many of her students commented that they enjoyed the music she incorporated into their online “live meets” during first trimester. She used a slide presentation created by another Spanish teacher that had a music video from each country and territory where Spanish is an official or widely spoken language.
It helped the students learn about geography, culture and the diversity of Spanish speakers in the world in addition to being exposed to many different genres of music. It also helped students share music and short videos in distance learning to help increase engagement. That meant Neri was able to convert an important activity from paper to a digital format for her Heritage Spanish 1 class.
In the building, students would design a puzzle piece with symbols and images representing a place that Spanish language in their lives. Since Neri wasn’t able to teach this in a classroom, she designed a Google Slide activity that allowed students to use an option of photos using drawing apps, finding images online or drawing on paper and taking a photo with the image.
The students then shared their puzzle piece by explaining what they had included and why, which they also did in the classroom. This, however, was done on Google Meet. Neri said it did wonders for her students in several ways.
“I think some of the shyness was relieved because we truly were looking at their screen and not at them as they spoke,” Neri said. “The puzzle pieces were beautiful and their explanations were very personal. They were engaged both in creating their own puzzle piece and explanation as well as in listening to and learning about each other’s identity.”
Another recent activity Neri’s Spanish 2 students did at the end of the trimester was to learn the history of Alebrijes and then design their own. This lesson was one that was shared by a fellow teacher and involved a slide presentation, video and worksheet activity.
They also added additional videos from Disney Pixar about the inclusion of Alebrijes in the movie “Coco,” the workshop in Oaxaca, México, where Alebrijes were first created, and links to sites and videos that showed students how to create their own.
“They chose four animals to represent the four elements of earth, fire, water and air,” Neri said. “Next they combined features of at least three of them to create their own Alebrije and named it. They were given choice as to how to create their Alebrije. Some created it on paper and then took a photo, some used drawing apps, some clipped pieces of their original four animals and made a type of collage. Their creativity was wonderful and they were able to apply their learning in the way that worked best for each one of them. Their creativity was wonderful and they were able to apply their learning in the way that worked best for each one of them.”
GAMES, SHARING IMPORTANT
Second-grade teacher Melissa Archer at Zanewood Community School starts every day with interactive games, greetings along with encouraging students to share “good things” that are happening in their lives. She incorporates things into her virtual classrooms such as Bitmoji characters, breakout rooms and jam boards to keep students engaged.
The fact students started to get familiar with distance learning last spring has helped them adjust to important aspects such as login information, routines and expectations on Google Meets. Her students know how to use features like screen-sharing, which is helpful for support and troubleshooting when needed.
Yet, daily challenges seem to be a constant.
“Getting the students to come back on time for our afternoon live lessons can be a challenge,” Archer said. “If students don’t start with us at the beginning of the lesson, it can be hard to follow along when they join us. One way we try to address this is having pre-recorded lessons that students can go back to watch and by teaching them how to use Siri to set alarms.”
“I am constantly evaluating what works and what doesn’t – and giving myself permission to fail,” Neri said. “Not everything works and I learn a lot from those failures. There is always so much more I want to do than time to do it. Most important though, is that the students know that I am listening and value their input.”
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press & News on Facebook @OsseoMaple Grove Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.