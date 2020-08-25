The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on how and when the 2020-21 school year in Minnesota will unfold.
After deciding on Aug. 4 to start the school year using a hybrid model of distance learning and in-classroom instruction, the Osseo School Board voted 3-2 against starting the school year with a “distance learning plus” model after five hours of discussion on Tuesday night, Aug. 25, at an in-person meeting.
The board did approve delaying the start of the school year until Sept. 14, though that vote was taken before the vote to start the year with distance learning.
Superintendent Cory McIntyre’s recommendation to the board was to start the year with distance learning based on recent data that showed higher levels of positive COVID-19 cases in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park. The recommendation was to resume with the original hybrid model on Oct. 19, which is the Monday after the traditional MEA break. McIntyre said he hoped the board finalize the plan to start on Oct. 19 at the board’s next meeting on Sept. 29.
It appeared the McIntyre’s recommendation had enough momentum to pass, as the Anoka-Hennepin District did on Aug. 24. But after seemingly endless discussion that occasionally drifted off-topic, when the vote finally was called for by chair Mike Ostaffe, it ultimately failed. This leaves plenty of questions for McIntyre and the board to decide on in the near-future with the first day of school fast approaching.
The likely next step will be a special meeting. Board member Kelsey Dawson-Walton made a last-ditch attempt to table the board from voting on the superintendent’s recommendation, which ultimately was turned down as the clock neared 10:45 p.m.
“This has consumed all of us. It’s on the hearts and mind of all of our staff and parents,” McIntyre said before the board went into discussion-mode. “My own three daughters are harping on me to go back to school. For me, this recommendation is based on consultations with stage agencies, building leaders and teachers. I don’t like it. That’s not what I want and it’s not where I want to be to start the year. But I’m going to error on the side of trusting the health professionals and also the relationship with our staff. The intention and hope is to bring students back (on Oct. 19).”
McIntyre laid out numerous reasons for his recommendation, in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, for starting the year with distance learning for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Among the biggest reasons was the large number of cases in the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.